BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Blooming Prairie Public School Board voted unanimously Monday night to approve a new education facility that it would share with the six other members of the Zumbro Education District.
ZED provides academic and other supports for a number of small school districts in southeastern Minnesota, offering support services those schools may otherwise not be able to provide on their own.
The proposed $16.5 million building, which is slated to go in on three acres of land just north of Kasson-Mantorville High School, would house ZED’s district office in addition to its three program facilities.
Blooming Prairie became the sixth member to pass the measure with its Monday vote, after Byron approved the facility 5-1 the same night. ZED’s seven members are the Blooming Prairie, Byron, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, Pine Island, Stewartville and Triton school districts.
All have approved the facility up to this point, with only Pine Island remaining to vote. Pine Island Superintendent Tammy Champa said her board was planning to address the issue at its Dec. 12 meeting.
In order to move forward with the project, ZED Executive Director Patrick Gordon explained that he needs the unanimous support of all member districts, but that votes of approval within each school board do not need to be unanimous.
He added that all ZED members have been supportive up to this point, and that he doesn't foresee any major roadblocks to the project moving forward.
“Not only Pine Island but all districts have been collaborative and very supportive, so I don’t expect any changes in that,” he explained. “These are big decisions involving finances and we’re thinking 10 to 20 years out in the future here, so I think it’s good that everyone takes their time with things.”
If approved, funding for the facility would be shared among participating districts using a formula of 50% enrollment, 25% utilization and 25% equal share, with enrollment being recalculated every five years. According to Blooming Prairie Superintendent Chris Staloch, this would mean a roughly $11-per-year increase on a $100,000 home for the 20-year duration of ZED’s building bond.
In a letter to the Oct. 31 edition of the People’s Press, Staloch also discussed the potential tax impact on commercial and agricultural land.
“Agricultural, homestead land is impacted at $0.59 per acre, and for non-homestead property, the effect will be $1.19 per acre. Blooming Prairie’s commercial property with an estimated value of $500,000 would see a $150 per year increase in taxes,” he wrote.
Prior to the vote on Nov. 18, board member Kelly Braaten asked if any of her colleagues had received comments or questions from residents. No one mentioned receiving any feedback.
“I did not receive anything, which I think is a pretty telling sign, as well,” Staloch said.
Before board members signed off on the project, Staloch also reiterated his appreciation of ZED membership, which Blooming Prairie has maintained since 1993.
“ZED is very important to the work that we do here in our building and to our students that we send out,” he noted.
The three programs that would be housed in the new facility, along with the ZED administrative office, are the organization’s Area Learning Center, South Campus and Transition 2 Success.
Gordon explained that these three programs are on-site educational settings, made up of enrollment from ZED’s member districts. While the programs are now housed in two separate facilities — one of which is being leased through Byron Public Schools — Gordon added that combining them into the new space would allow for more room as enrollment continues to grow. He noted that it would also allow for flexible, shared use of the facility that could alternate between the three programs as the number of students in each fluctuates.
ZED’s Area Learning Center provides a full-day program for high school students who have fallen behind academically, as well as additional independent study and workforce training initiatives. The organization’s South Campus is designed for students from all seven member districts whose individual needs aren’t being met in a traditional school setting, including those requiring off-site special education services.
ZED’s third on-site program, Transition 2 Success, is meant for students who have completed high school on an individual education plan and need additional support in job training and independent living as they transition to adulthood.
In addition to these three primary programs, Staloch noted in his letter that students in Blooming Prairie benefit from ZED supports such as “assistive technology, deaf and hard of hearing services, vision services, behavior specialists, student enrichment activities, career and technical planning, occupational therapy, physical therapy and more.”
In an interview, Staloch said that these are services Blooming Prairie would be financially hard-pressed to provide on its own, given the district’s size.
If Pine Island approves the new facility next month, Gordon said construction is set to begin this spring. ZED closed on a land sale for the primary, three-acre site in July, and Gordon said the district has been working with Wendel Architects on design and Kraus-Anderson as construction manager for the project.
While Gordon said he wanted to have full backing before finalizing a schematic, he noted that ZED has already been undertaking much of the design and planning process. “We’ve done a lot of legwork before this with the specific spaces," he said.