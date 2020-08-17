As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, two more Owatonna events that bring in significant charitable donations annually have been officially canceled.
Organizers for Chubb’s Brew-BQ, the “Savor the Flavor” fundraiser that raises money through a homemade barbecue and brew competition in memory of Juan Villarreal Jr., announced Aug. 4 that to ensure everyone's health and safety, the fifth annual event would be canceled. The event is typically held during the second weekend of October.
On Friday, the director of Corky’s Early Bird Men’s Softball Classic announced that what is being considered the fifth largest softball tournament in the world would have to be canceled, despite attempts to salvage the event by rescheduling the annual May tournament to a weekend in September.
“This was a hard decision,” said Loren Dietz, who has been the director of the tournament since the founder, James “Corky” Ebeling, stepped down. “Due to COVID restrictions, risk of liability and the risk of losing our 501c3 status if something were to happen, we decided to put our energy into making the 2021 event even better.”
Dietz added in his announcement that the organizers of the event tried to work with state and local officials, but after evaluating all the options the best decision was to cancel the 2020 event, which would have been the 41st.
“We want this to be a great tournament for many years to come,” Dietz said. “A lot of the fun of Corky’s Early Bird is softball, the party, and our ability to raise money for charity.”
Between the two events, more than $65,000 was donated to local charitable efforts in Steele County in 2019. Chubb's Brew-BQ organizers said the thought of not raising funds for a local organization or project also weighed heavily on their decision to cancel.
“We tried to hold off,” said Amy Villarreal, Juan’s wife and part of the event committee. “It was a difficult decision to make, but we really didn’t have much of a choice.”
In 2019, the Brew-BQ saw a record-breaking year for attendance with upward of 650 people attending the event held inside the Beer Gardens on the Steele County Fairgrounds. Due to the current restrictions on events and gatherings in relation to COVID-19, Villarreal said there was no way to successfully organize the competition while keeping their brewers, smokers, volunteers and attendees healthy and safe.
Since the event’s inception, the proceeds raised have been poured into the Juan Villarreal Jr. Memorial Fund. Each year, the Brew-BQ committee decides where it will then donate the funds. The first two years, the committee was able to donate $20,000 to the Owatonna School District to aid in offsetting costs for extracurricular activities for local children who may have not otherwise be able to follow their dreams — a passion of Juan’s according to Villarreal. In 2018, another $10,000 went toward the We All Play group to help them bring an all-inclusive playground and miracle field to Owatonna. Last year, the committee donated $15,000 to the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County, an organization Juan volunteered endless hours to by managing its hotline and being a community advocate.
The softball tournament donates to local charities that support youth athletics, totaling more than $50,000 each year. In 2019, the event made donations to the We All Play committee, the Owatonna Park and Recreation Youth Scholarship Program and the Relight the Park project.
Additionally, Corky’s Early Bird brings in roughly $300,000 a year to Owatonna-area businesses, making it the second largest economic boost to the area following the Steele County Free Fair.
Both events main organizers have said they plan to come back “bigger and better than ever” in 2021.
“As most of the world is right now, we’re kind of living day to day and week to week to see how everything shakes out,” Villareal said. “We have all kinds of options for next year already as far where to donate to, so I am hopeful that we will be able to make some kind of impact somewhere.”