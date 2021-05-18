The Medford school district has a new badge of honor after a recent independent ranking report.
Principal Kevin Babcock told the Medford School Board Monday that U.S. News and World Report has ranked the Medford secondary school as No. 150 in Minnesota for 2021. There are over 870 Minnesota high schools that were ranked for the report.
The school earned the rank as a result of the school’s robust offerings, including its Advanced Placement (AP) coursework and tests.
“We were among the top 35% of schools in America and top 15% in Minnesota,” Babcock shared in his monthly report to the board
Babcock recalled the message informing him that the school had received the placement. Upon first glance, the email appeared to be a standard message, but a closer look revealed the impressive ranking and Babcock was delighted to see Medford High School had been ranked so high. The school is looking to get a banner announcing the ranking to hang in a highly visible spot as a point of pride.
Babcock pointed out that very few small schools of Medford’s size made it on the top 150 list. The smaller schools who did make the list tended to be charter schools. There are only about 20 traditional Minnesota high schools with a population of 275 or less ranked higher than Medford High School, according to the ranking website.
Medford's secondary school is ranked No. 8,315 nationally in a pool of nearly 18,000 public high schools.
The schools were ranked on a handful of factors based on student performance on state assessments and how well the school prepared students for college. Factors include college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth as well as graduation rate.
AP participation rates at Medford secondary school is 31%. The total minority enrollment is 19%, and 33% of Medford Secondary students are considered economically disadvantaged, according to the U.S. News and World Report.
Highlights on the U.S. News and World Report show Medford secondary as having a 94% graduation rate, a score of 70% in reading proficiency and a score of 36% in mathematics proficiency. A look at these factor’s rankings across Minnesota places Medford High School at No. 140 for graduation rate and No. 203 for math and reading proficiency.
A glimpse at graduation this year
In other news, the Medford High School graduation will be held at 7 p.m., May 28. Following the ceremony, graduates will move out to their vehicles where they will line up for a car parade around Medford, beginning around 8 p.m. This drive-thru event was popular last year, so school officials thought it would be good to bring it back this year. More details regarding the parade are in the works. Seniors' last day of school is Thursday, May 27.