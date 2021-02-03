Santa has a murder list instead of a nice list in a holiday slasher film currently in production, and among the credited actors in this homage to '80s horror movies is Rice County native Landyn Banx.
Landyn Banx is the stage name of Chris Bollenbach, who was born in Owatonna and graduated from Faribault High School in 1998. He acquired a taste for acting as a Jefferson Elementary student and has gone on to act in dozens of stage and film productions. Most recently, he re-released a deluxe edition of his holiday album titled “Christmas” in 2020.
Banx plays the role of Landyn the Hunter in a few scenes near the beginning of “Christmas Slasher,” a film by Lady Destiny Productions, and that’s the most he can say without giving too much away. The film also features a few songs from Banx’s “Christmas” album, including his versions of “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night.”
“Christmas Slasher” director Destiny Soria, who also acts in the film, said she and Banx became best friends in 2006 while hanging out on the sets of other productions.
“He is a sweetheart and very talented person,” Soria said of Banx. “I'm happy to have him on board for this film … It's going to be fun and great!”
Soria described “Christmas Slasher” as a “comeback '80s style new campy cheesy horror movie of a new monstrous creature, Rudolph.” Two childhood best friends have the red-nosed reindeer on their trail, and things take a turn for the worse when they mysteriously turn into revenge-seeking monsters with Rudolph as their leader.
“The acting is a bit over the top,” Banx said. “We’ve been having Zoom table reads, and it’s fun seeing how the characters come to life. The other guys are on the east coast, and I’m here in Minnesota doing these Zoom tapings.”
Banx acts alongside Nicholas Brendan, perhaps best known for his role as Xander Harris on TV's “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Another top-billed actor in the film is Felissa Rose of the 1983 horror film “Sleepaway Camp,” which Banx remembers watching while growing up in Faribault.
Over the weekend, Banx ventured to Duluth for filming in one of the two locations (other scenes are shot in Texas). To safely film during the pandemic, he said all the actors took COVID-19 tests two weeks prior to filming. If he had tested positive, which he luckily did not, Banx said he would have missed out on the fun.
Once released, Banx expects to see the film available for streaming on a platform like Netflix or Amazon.
“From what I’ve been told, if everything goes OK — and that’s a big ‘if’ in this business — it should be released before Christmas of 2021,” Banx said. “That’s what everybody is hoping and praying for.”