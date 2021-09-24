With rehearsals in full swing, the Little Theatre of Owatonna is gearing up for their fall performance of “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” This coming-of-age tale is likely to resonate with any who tune in.
Last year, some productions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while others had to reduce the amount of cast members. The theatre was also only allowed to be at 50% capacity.
The fall kick-off of The Marvelous Wonderettes may be small in cast, with only four members, but capacity will be at 100% and cast and crew alike are giddy with excitement and hope to sell out the shows. Emma Hellevik, cast and board member, said with the struggles of COVID-19 it’s exciting that the theater will be back open to full capacity — although attendees will be required to wear masks. She said she is hopeful that many people will come out to see the production because “this is a fabulous show.”
“We are so excited to be putting on this production,” Director Bev Cashman said. “It’s such a cool cast and the play was written around the songs, like ‘Mama Mia,’ so a lot of people will be able to sing along which is fun.”
Act one takes place in the 1950s at a senior prom, where the four cast members come from all walks of life and sing together as entertainment at the event. There is also the classic twist of competition on who will be crowned prom queen.
The second act revisits the girls a decade later at their high school reunion. Many things have changed for the now young women, from finding love to experiencing loss. The production features over 30 hits and classics from the ‘50s and ‘60s such as “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.”
Angela Shoquist, who plays the character of Suzy, said that her character’s story mirrors her own life in many ways and that it was cathartic to be able to play a character who she could personally relate to. She described her character as a bit of a ditzy blonde, and while Shoquist isn’t a blonde, she said she still embodies the feel of the “blonde stereotype.”
“I’d say my character goes through one of the biggest transformations,” Shoquist said. “My grandma took me to plays as a child and that’s where I fell in love with theater. I recently found out she has breast cancer, so getting this role is important because I want my grandma to be able to see it — it’ll be a bit of an ode to her.”
Paige Anselmo, a high school student herself, plays Betty Jean — a tomboy with lots of school spirit. She said a lot changes with Betty’s character at the high school reunion, but one thing she doesn’t lose is her tomboy charm.
“I’ve been in theater since 2017,” Anselmo said. “I really love acting and it’s something I want to pursue with my life. This role is exciting for me because I get to do a cartwheel and the splits.”
Hellevik has been in more than 15 productions with LTO and has no intention of stopping now.
“I love being able to serve the community in this way, “ Hellevik said. “We really do have a wonderful group of people who come together to put on fabulous shows every year. Those who haven’t been able to see one yet should definitely see the Wonderettes.”