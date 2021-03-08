Big things are happening in downtown, including heavy construction slated to begin this summer in the form of a hotel, apartment complex and the streetscape project.
The Owatonna City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to move forward with an important part of the streetscape project that could potentially provide $600,000 of funding to put toward the $4.5 million project. Following a presentation by Morgan Hill of ISG, the council approved the adoption of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Citizen Participation Plan and approved the final application for the Small Communities Development Program (SCDP) through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
“With a focus on accessibility, connectivity and usability, the Cedar Avenue project is an integral part of the city’s goals to expand the quality of life, to attract and retain a quality workforce and to remain a strong competitor in economic development,” Hill said. “These funds would provide assistance in funding the key streetscape infrastructure improvements on the corridor with an increased focused on ADA requirements.”
ISG has been contracted to assist the city in the SCDP application process.
The Citizen Participation Plan is required by the federal government in order to qualify for the program and is specifically used to identify areas of slum and blight. Hill told the council that a study done on the project area showed 51% of the buildings are considered structurally standard, 17% are considered structurally sub-standard, and 31% are considered dilapidated.
“It’s important to note that the improvement, prevention or elimination of slum and blight – which is the purpose of this project and this funding source – will help encourage investment and redevelopment in properties resulting in an overall stronger and more sustainable community,” Hill said.
According to Troy Klecker, the community development director for Owatonna, an example of a “slum and blight” area in the downtown district would be the former Jerry’s Supper Club building, which will be completely renovated as a part of the hotel project.
Because the SCDP grant is a source of federal funding, Klecker said it is common for it to be required that a specific amount of slum and blight areas need to be identified and addressed in the project to qualify for the program.
“A lot of funding through the federal government is like that, they want to get the biggest bang for their buck and not funnel these dollars into the wealthiest downtowns,” Klecker said. “They need to see that it will be put in areas that need some improvement.”
This is the second round of the grant applications, which Hill said is a highly competitive process. She told the city council she feels confident about Owatonna’s chances of receiving the grant based on the investment and commitment already made to the area compared to the funds being requested.
Streetscape plan
The project is a part of the downtown streetscape plan, which was adopted by the city in 2019 to serve as a guide to the city’s long-term strategic plan. The “core” area the plan focuses on for the master planning of downtown Owatonna is bordered by the Straight River, Rose Street, Elm Avenue and Main Street. The plan includes an overall indicative master plan for the downtown area as well as a manual for the individual items of streetscape elements, including indicative location and installation guides.
The intent of the streetscape plan is for it to be used as a master plan set of guidelines on projects and updates to the downtown area by providing a cohesive direction for the look of the precinct-wide public realm. With the upcoming hotel and apartment projects scheduled to begin this year by developer Mac Hamilton, several blocks of Cedar Avenue are slated to be overhauled beginning this summer.
Klecker stated the hotel project that will bring a 106-room Courtyard by Marriott to the 200 block of North Cedar Avenue sparked the conversation to tackle all three blocks surrounding the project simultaneously.
“The streetscape plan was done for the whole downtown so when projects came up and there was going to have to be some work done that it followed an overall plan,” Klecker said. “Typically those projects would only do what is out in front, so the hotel would have likely just done the sidewalk directly in front of it, but nothing more than that. This prompted the council to see if we should do the whole block, and since that is right in the middle of that first stretch, it made sense to do it all together because it’s going to tear everything up regardless.”
Due to a needed sewer utility replacement that has to begin on Rose Street, Klecker said that aided in the council’s decision to move forward with the streetscape project that will encompass the 100, 200 and 300 block of North Cedar Avenue on both the east and west sides. Klecker said this section was already considered to be one of the first priorities in the overall plan as well, and the timing of the hotel project helped drive it forward.
Though there won’t be any street work on Pearl Street, where the new apartment complex also being developed by Hamilton will be constructed, the construction will be concurrent with that project as well.
Klecker said the remaining $3.8 million needed for the project will come from assessments, public utilities providing the underground utility work and bonding done by the city as a street project. Hill said the SCDP grant is the only grant opportunity identified thus far that fits the scope of the project.
The city council also had to approve a conflict of interest disclosure statement during the meeting as another requirement to qualify for the grant.