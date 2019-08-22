OWATONNA — Kory Kath, who officially took over as principal of Owatonna High School earlier this summer, is back where he’s most comfortable: with high school students and staff — and in Owatonna.
Kath, who was a social studies teacher at Owatonna High School for a dozen years, had most-recently been principal of Eagle Lake Elementary in Mankato, but he realized high school students and teachers are his favorite, he said. Conversations with high school students regarding their futures “often become very real,” and “one of the most-rewarding things” is knowing “you made a positive impact.”
“You can help them forge a path as they move forward” in their lives, Kath said. “I love being part of conversations” to create “truly robust learning environments.”
Though the principal position at Mankato West actually opened twice while Kath was working in Mankato, and many encouraged him to apply, he’d promised himself he’d only be a high school principal in the city he calls home, Owatonna, he said.
“If an opportunity to come back to Owatonna came up, I always said I would jump at it,” said Kath.
Equity in Education
Since taking the reins July 1, Kath has concentrated on learning about systems already in place, as well as becoming acquainted with the leaders of those programs, he said. For example, OHS already has an exceptional AVID program for freshman-seniors.
This will be the high school’s fifth year of AVID, which promotes success through engaging, rigorous, and student-centered learning environments, he said. Kath wonders “how we can expand that work” to provide every student what they need to succeed, too.
“All decisions I make have to be through a lens of equity,” he said. “We need to reach all students.”
Kath is “a strong advocate for equity,” according to Jeff Elstad, Owatonna’s superintendent. “That is critical for our work moving forward, because schools only get more diverse, and we are here to serve all.”
Learning “won’t take place in a classroom unless a student believes the teacher has their best interest in mind,” Kath said. “Developing relationships to engage learners is key.”
While “technology can connect us one-to-one in ways we never have before, to areas of the world we could never access before, technology can never replace true relationships, conversations, and how we interact as human beings,” he said. “Social and emotional needs of our students need to be examined.”
While some in education bemoan the added burden that has been placed on schools in recent years to care for the mental and emotional well-being of students, Kath counters it’s absolutely a “fair” expectation.
“As a school, one of the reasons we’re here is to teach the whole child, not just content, but the human side,” he said. “The world is coming at us faster,” but “we have been enlightened that we can talk about this more, that it’s healthy to talk about it, and there’s not as much stigma.”
“That’s changed a lot from when I first started teaching” two decades ago, he said. Back then, social and emotional concerns weren’t “shared out,” but, now, “students are more willing to talk about it, and there are so many pathways to resolve the issues.”
Family, Accessibility, and Growth Mindset
Kath, an alumnus of Gustavus Adolphus College, also earned an M.S. in Educational Leadership from Southwest Minnesota State University. He and his wife of 14 years, Melissa, have two children, Norah, a rising seventh grader, and Brennan, a rising fifth grader.
Because they’ll soon be students at OHS, Kath wanted the imprimatur of his children before he applied for the position, he said. Fortunately, they endorsed the move, and “they are really excited to be able to go to even more high school events.”
Kath prides himself on being accessible, so throughout this month, he’s providing opportunities for staff members to meet with him one-on-one to discuss their work and hear their expectations for their principal, he said. He’s also eager to meet with students, as “my door is always open.”
Kath, who also served as assistant principal at Mankato East High School, wants everyone at OHS to possess a “growth mindset,” not “rest where we’re at,” he said. As educators, “we have to make sure all of our students feel safe, welcome, and challenged at school.”
Students “have to find relevance and purpose in the work they do,” he said. It’s incumbent upon teachers to “build the bridge of understanding.”
Prior to the technological explosion that put “all the content and knowledge you’ll ever need in your pocket” with a cellphone, “teachers were looked at as drivers of content and knowledge,” he said. Now, however, anyone can procure that information simply by logging onto the internet, so teachers must show students “how this is going to impact” them.
Students “remain extremely curious,” he said. They just want to know “how this is relevant to what I’ll be doing in real life.”
Through initiatives like Steele Co. Works and Career Pathways, OHS students have “more experiences opened up to them,” he said. Kath’s mission is not to prepare students for “something,” but to ready them for “anything.”
Today’s OHS graduates will “have ongoing learning,” whether at college or in jobs, so high schools must prepare them, Kath said. When he started in the profession, “the measure of students” was if they went on to four-year degrees, but “the pendulum has swung” toward making sure students are ready for “whatever their next step.”
Steele Co. Works is a partnership with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Owatonna Workforce Development, Inc., United Way of Steele County, and high schools in the county to connect local youth with job opportunities. With Career Pathways, freshmen would concentrate on developing a plan for an area of study for grades 10-12, as well as career awareness and exploration, social/personal growth, and academic readiness. As sophomores, they’d select one of three areas of study: engineering, manufacturing, and agriscience; business, communications, and information technology; or health sciences and human services.
“Education is more than taking tests or learning out of books,” but, also “injecting relevant, authentic experiences” into student lives, according to Elstad. “I’m so happy to live and work in a community where businesses support our kids.”
Desire to Serve
Kath was the state representative for House District 26A, covering the communities of Owatonna and Waseca, for four years. He spent four years in the Legislature as a member of the DFL, and he was vice chair of the House K-12 Education Policy and Oversight Committee.
Kath “always had a community-service mindset,” and that philosophy was present while in politics and as an educator, he said. “Service to your community happens in so many ways.”
His OHS students actually cajoled him into a political run.
As a social studies teacher, government was often a main topic, and Kath also played a pivotal role as an adviser for student government at OHS, he said. “I was always challenging students to take risks and put themselves out there,” so they eventually “challenged me” to do the same thing.
Putting his name on the ballot “was one of the greatest risks I’ve taken,” but “I was very fortunate to have the trust of the voters,” he said. “When you have that trust, don’t take it for granted.”
That holds true as OHS principal.
“People want to be able to trust the leaders of their schools, and I want them to trust me,” he said. “I care about our community as a community member.”
His time in politics reminded Kath of the value of listening, he said. “Be a collective voice, not someone (executing) a personal agenda.”
As principal, he’ll listen to voices of students, and even amplify them, because “often that gets lost,” he said. “Listening to their views” is “one of the most-powerful things we can do.”
The school, the district, and the community are still dealing with the aftermath of a February incident at Owatonna High School, when racist social media posts by white students ignited a firestorm among the student body that ultimately led to a lockdown of the building and law enforcement called to the scene.
Mankato found success embracing diversity in its schools and community by making equity a community — rather than only a school — issue, Kath said. The Greater Mankato Diversity Council conducted “practicing respect” workshops for grades K-12, emphasizing “what it means to be part of diversity in Mankato, not just in school.”
Similarly, “this can’t just be an (OHS) conversation, it has to be a community conversation,” he said. Diversity ought to be recognized as an “asset, not a liability.”
Humility
Whether principal, teacher, assistant principal, or politician, “titles have never been important to me,” Kath said. “It’s about the work we do.”
Growing up in Owatonna as part of a large family taught him the value of “humility,” so he knows his level of success as OHS principal will hinge on the support he receives from students, staff, parents, and the community, he said. “I know I can’t do it alone.”