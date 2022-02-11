A Clarks Grove man is facing felony charges after he was reportedly accused of sexually assaulting a minor last summer.
Gary Lee Cloutier, 79, was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with two counts first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, both felonies. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred between June and September of last year.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police and Child Protective Services responded Wednesday to a local elementary school for a report of a young student feeling suicidal due to physical abuse occurring at home. A CPS worker spoke with the victim who allegedly said Cloutier had touched them sexually, showed them his genitals and made them touch his genitals. The victim said Cloutier would be drinking when the assault took place at his Clarks Grove home, according to court documents.
The victim’s mother reportedly told the CPS worker she had noticed her child was “closing down” and beginning to “act out” in school. The mother said the victim would stay at Cloutier’s house about once a month on weekends, according to the report.
Police spoke with Cloutier, who allegedly denied having ever sexually assaulted the victim, but said the victim would sometimes sit on his chair with him.
Cloutier is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.