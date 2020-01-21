OWATONNA — On the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, six students showed up to Owatonna High School bright and early despite having the day off.
The teens were there to present an 11-minute documentary they had helped create, and to talk with teachers and support staff about their experiences and hopes for equity in the district. Using the holiday for professional development, Owatonna Public Schools employees could sign up for a variety of break-out sessions on topics ranging from assistive technology to building a culturally-responsive classroom.
According to Director of Teaching and Learning Michelle Krell, the student-led film and panel — dubbed “OPS Talks” — began last year as a way to incorporate more teens’ perspectives into the day’s programming.
“I think it was important that we started to hear student voices. When we look at organizations that have made dramatic change, it starts with understanding and listening to people,” said Krell. “[Superintendent Jeff Elstad] and I have been here three years, and we came in wanting to make sure we had a really strong equity lens and started to have those critical conversations.”
She added that the more recent addition of Martina Wagner, the district’s coordinator of educational equity, has helped further those efforts — including by Wagner’s idea to create “OPS Talks.”
‘We’re all friends’
In introducing the documentary, Wagner explained that the six students present that morning had been working with her for six weeks building trust, talking about race and sharing their own stories and conversations on film.
“We’re all friends,” explained Tytiana Jackson, noting that the group had been close before coming together last month to start work on this year’s “OPS Talks.”
The students said most of them had been in class together when Wagner came around looking for volunteers — five of them signed on right then, and later pulled in Jack Titchenal to join the group. Reflecting on how they first met, many of the teens said they’d known each other since elementary school. Two are even neighbors.
Still, through the process of filming, participants said they were able to learn a lot more about each other.
“Getting to know them better is a really cool experience that I think everybody should get to have growing up,” said Titchenal.
“I wanted to stand by my friends of color,” added Kyla Hovey. “They’re great friends and I thought it would be a good opportunity to get to know everybody’s past and differences.”
In the documentary, the six participants opened up about the ways in which bias has affected them and their perceptions of others. One of the students, Elijah Jones, recounted an incident he and his friends had experienced at the Steele County Free Fair.
“A fight broke out, and my group of African-American friends and I had nothing to do with it. We were just sitting there watching it, as was everyone else. As the fight dispersed, a group of adults came up to us like we were the issue,” he recalled. “They followed us around and actually called the cops and told them to watch us, but we weren’t doing anything wrong.”
When asked after the screening what he hoped viewers would take away from “OPS Talks,” Jones said he would like to see adults in the community start to react differently when they see him around town.
“This is what I hope: I hope that when I’m walking down the street with a group of my friends, heads turn and I see smiles, not dirty looks,” he said.
Hovey shared in the video that many of her own opinions on race came from the ideas she was exposed to growing up.
“There are certain things I’ve been told my whole life,” she added. “We don’t know [people’s] backgrounds because a lot of our knowledge is based off of what other people say.”
Discussing action steps
In addition to sharing their stories with staff through the film and following panel discussion, students presented concrete action steps that viewers could take moving forward. Participant Sophie Garza encouraged audience members to establish trust and get to know people in different ways by doing teambuilding exercises.
“Be mindful of the racial makeup of your group and consider who is in the room when encouraging a conversation about race,” she added. “If you don’t have any people of color in your conversation, find a way to include other voices by using social media, videos, books, articles or organize a panel discussion to get diverse voices in the room.”
Fellow participant Eman Gabri encouraged everyone to be sure they have the comfort level and skills necessary to address bias and equity before attempting to start a conversation — using self-reflection and outside resources to start the learning process.
‘They are our children’
During the question-and-answer portion of the talk, one of the staff members present shared that a lot of what had been discussed at the session was difficult for her to hear.
“This is going to be raw, but it makes me sad to see our kids beg for acceptance. It really makes me sad,” she said. “At the end of the day, they are our children. I don’t see that they are black or white or Muslim or this or that — they’re kids.”
Another teacher asked how some of the topics and action steps discussed could be translated to the elementary and middle school level. Antonieta Sanchez Mendez, a success coach at the high school who was also present for the panel, said she felt bias was becoming slightly less of an issue in the lower grades due to growing diversity.
“You get to see every single color and they show each other kindness,” she explained. “As a person of color, I encourage everyone to approach every single person. It doesn’t matter their skin color. Sometimes we put ourselves through their lens, and say, ‘Oh they’re going to be racist to me.’ Don’t look through those eyes.”
Jones added that he felt a lot of change would have to be started in the home.
“Honestly, if we want there to be actual change somewhere down the line, it has to start with the parents and the way they raise their kids,” he said. “They need to show them that they need to be accepting and loving of everyone.”
Taking ‘OPS Talks’
on the road
Wagner said the teens themselves are already thinking about next steps, including trying to share “OPS Talks” with students at the middle and elementary school level.
“We are setting up a date to all meet again and ideate what we could do,” she explained, adding that this could look like a skit, a pared-down discussion or a number of other possibilities.
The group is also set to share “OPS Talks” twice more this spring — once up in the metro through a service cooperative Wagner has been involved with in the past, and once through the Minnesota Educators Partnership with Minnesota State University – Mankato.
Going forward, Wagner said she hopes to continue to grow participation in the annual “OPS Talks” project, which has already expanded from four students and a shorter movie in 2019 to the new, longer documentary this time around.
In addition to the district educators who were present on Monday, members of the public can view this year’s “OPS Talks” film online by visiting bit.ly/OPSTalks20.