After several months of learning from home, Owatonna High School students are ready to come back home.
This year’s homecoming will continue traditions, such as dress-up days and coronation, while welcoming new events for the community and students to enjoy. The OHS Student Council hosts the weeklong “Fall into Homecoming” celebration from Monday through Friday. Like everything else this year, adjustments were made to maintain safety.
“We’ve been trying to help students not think about what is different, but embrace what is new,” said Sandra Justice, Student Council co-advisor.
Although the school won’t be able to host its annual parade this year or hold the homecoming dance, the council has developed some unique ideas to have fun.
“Student Council has had an ongoing list for about two years now of different events that we want to incorporate in the school year,” Junior Class Homecoming Chair Lauren Thamert said. “One of those ideas was a movie night.”
She and several other juniors on the Student Council are responsible for organizing homecoming.
On Thursday, an outdoor film — "The Goonies" — will be shown at the Owatonna High School football field with a 200 student capacity. Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required in all times, according to homecoming information.
The top 12 candidates for homecoming queen and top 14 candidates for king (due to a tie) were announced a few weeks ago. Student voters whittled the candidates down to top five Friday.
Emma Dahnert, Sarah Kingland, Grace Linders, Wilo Omot and Grace Wolfe are in the running for homecoming queen. Payton Beyer, Ashton Jensen, Dominic Nelson, Lane Versteeg and Jonathan Wall are in the running for king, according to a video posted by the Student Council.
“We definitely tried to keep in mind homecoming is all about tradition,” Thamert said, adding that they wanted to keep as much of the tradition around as possible, while creating a safe environment.
Coronation this year will be held Wednesday night, with only the candidates and their families allowed to attend due to restrictions at the football field, or the gym if weather permits. Owatonna Live will stream the event.
“Some things are just kind of being reimagined, but we are trying to make the events as welcoming as we can, knowing that we also have the limitations of capacity for everything which makes it quite challenging,” Justice said.
Justice says local businesses have been supportive of Owatonna schools, so the council wanted to provide an activity in downtown. A car cruise will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in place of the traditional parade. The “reverse parade” invites the community to show their support of the high school athletics and activities by driving through the downtown area. Cruisers can view storefronts decorated by various Huskies teams and activity groups from the high school.
“It’s time, we need to be lifting spirits, we need to be engaging the student body, we need to kind of have something to really look forward to,” Justice said.
Check out the community calendar for Homecoming events by visiting tinyurl.com/y3hsvf64.