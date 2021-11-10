A non-profit youth center may be coming to Owatonna, and the community is beginning to buzz with excitement.
Kali Keller and her husband, Steve, have been working on a plan to bring such a place to town, a place where kids can feel they belong and are loved.
“I remember telling my mom that someday I was going to have a family of ‘misfits.’ What I meant was that I had gained an understanding of just how much love and family can change a person,” Keller said. “I wanted everyone to find that understanding as well. My hope in opening a non-profit youth center is one step I can take to sharing that understanding.”
The idea for a center is still in the very beginning stages of planning as Keller is in the process of gathering information from the public on what they’d like to see in a center to guide the creation of an official business plan.
Keller said she’d like to utilize an existing building in Owatonna.
“After we find our home, we will fill the center with the things requested by the community,” Keller said. “I’m finding that cooking classes appear to be very popular.”
Keller has posted survey links to various local Facebook groups asking the public what they’d like to see in a center. So far she has received nearly 80 responses, leading her to believe that the community is on board with having a center come to town.
According to Troy Klecker, the community development director for the city of Owatonna, Keller is not the first who has aspired to bring a youth center to Owatonna.
“A youth center has been talked about as a need in the community for a while,” Klecker said. “The tough part is how. Proposals in the past have run against one obstacle or another, which has kept it from happening.”
The Owatonna Public Library has space and programs oriented for children and adults, but according to Klecker the teenage group is where activities are lacking.
According to youth.gov, children and teens spend 80% of their daytime hours outside of school and 1 in 5 of those children are left alone after school ends. Studies have shown that after school programming, such as those offered by a youth center, show significant improvement in student’s performance at school, reduction of crime, social and emotional learning, promote safety, help to support working families, and many other benefits.
“Our hope is the youth center will benefit the community by building strength through the youth, providing a safe place for them to work out differences in a healthy way, explore different areas of interest while being supported, but most importantly just giving them another place to connect with an adult that cares about them,” Keller said. “We hope that this will provide youth with safe, fun options of entertainment, deterring criminal activity … and as the youth are able to come together, the community will also come together.”
Keller and her husband both grew up in Owatonna and are now raising their three children here. The couple both work for Redemption Church, Kali as a part-time worship leader and Steve as a part-time resident pastor.