From apples, baked goods, homemade breads, fiber products and lamb, to grass-fed beef, honey, maple syrup, cheese and eggs, a variety of local products are available at the Cannon Valley Farmers Market.
Focused on local foods and farm products, the market is a place for area residents to buy locally grown, homemade goods in the winter season while promoting small farmers and bakers. All vendors come from a seven-county region that includes Rice, Steele, Waseca, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Dodge and Dakota.
The Winter Market is held periodically from November to May. The next market is from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Faribo West Mall in Faribault. The next two dates, weather permitting, are April 17 and May 15 at the Rice County Fairgrounds.
Promoting local producers
Among the plethora of goodies residents can find at the market are baked goods from Kelly Hulsing, of The Giant's House Bakery, including challah, zucchini and ciabatta breads, scones, croissants and giant chocolate chip cookies.
Though Hulsing, an eight-year Faribault resident, began participating in the market three years ago, he's been baking ever since he began working at a coffee shop in California at just 14 years old. Hulsing says this experience sparked his passion for baking and allowed him to create his popular scone recipe, which he still uses today.
The scones, Hulsing says, are one of his most popular products at the summer market, and are fairly popular at the winter market as well. Hulsing says the scone recipe, which has never been written down, has been made better over time through lots of years of trial and error. He's able to make pretty much any flavor a customer is looking for. Previous batches include white raspberry chocolate, blueberry and seasonal flavors filled with pumpkin, apple and cranberry mixed up all in one.
Hulsing is also well-known for his breads, most particularly for challah bread, a white bread enriched with eggs, he describes as denser than a white sandwich bread and usually braided with a chocolate or cinnamon filling.
"The other products I have to have at markets are my scones and croissants made from scratch, usually filled with chocolate/almond," said Hulsing.
He became immersed in baking products for customers at markets or custom orders from social media as something his whole family can be involved in. Though he loves baking, he was looking for something different to do with the extra time he had. Due to the changes made with COVID last year, Hulsing said his hobby turned into a full-time gig, along with being a stay-at-home dad. Last year, Hulsing says he became committed to the market and doing what he can to help promote the market and to being a consistent contributor.
A different kind of beef
Located just north of Morristown in a peaceful little valley is a family farm where grass-fed beef is raised to be sold direct to customers. Sue Wagner, of Peaceful Valley Pastures, explains they have raised cattle for many years. Previously, they raised dairy cattle and started with grass-fed beef in 2013. They began selling products at the market when it first started after hearing about it from a friend.
The cuts of beef are typically sold in quarters directly to customers, though Wagner also offers cuts of meat and ground beef at the market for those who may not have that much freezer space to store one quarter of beef. Wagner says some also want to try it out first before purchasing large amounts.
Wagner also participates in the summer market held in Faribault's Central Park from June to October. She enjoys talking to people in general and is pleased there are so many people who have tried and like grass-fed beef.
"It is a niche market, so I wasn't sure that many people were aware of it," added Wagner.
Many people have stopped by to share stories with Wagner about how their health has improved, especially after trying a carnivore diet. In this particular type of diet, Wagner explains grass-fed beef is specifically supposed to be utilized, along with other types of meat.
"When people find health improvements after eating your beef, that's really rewarding," said Wagner.
A diverse group of products
Diana Weinhardt-Treangen, of Harvest Hill Acres in Dennison, offers unique fiber-blend yarns made with locally crafted wool from bison, yak, camel and angora rabbits. Musk ox yarn may soon be added to that list, she said.
As most of their products offered are yarn, Weinhardt-Treangen found herself reinventing her business to include everyday items anyone might want, including photos by Tracy Patterson Photography of their farm or items like notecards and 'thank you' notes, along with masks and recycled seed bags lined with fabric and finished with sturdy handles. These products, Weinhardt-Treangen says, reflect the Harvest Hill Acres farm and are things the average person can use everyday.
Though this is Harvest Hill Acres' first time participating in the market, though the operation began in 2015. Home to a purebred flock of CVM Romeldale sheep, llama, angora rabbits, chickens and honey bees, Harvest Hill Acres is open by appointment for product sales at its yarn store, adjacent to the barn. Once things open up a little more, Weinhardt-Treangen hopes to offer visits and events at the farm .
Weinhardt-Treangen says the wool from the CVM Romeldale sheep is a finer, soft wool. Each sheep has its own basket of yarn and its unique colors change slightly each year. Weinhardt-Treangen says none of the yarns have been dyed, that they are all natural colors consisting of different shades of grays, browns, cremes and whites.