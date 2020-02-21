OWATONNA — As a part of Owatonna’s first National Entrepreneurship Week celebration, the Owatonna Area Business Development Center inducted its first class into its new Hall of Fame on Friday, recognizing powerhouse entrepreneurs of both yesterday and today.
Among those honored was James Martineau, the founder of Viracon which was one of the first businesses to locate in what is now considered Owatonna’s industrial park on the west side of the Interstate.
“If you met James Martineau, you’re never going to forget him,” said Jim Wendorff, the vice president of human resources at Viracon. “He really is a great entrepreneur. He’s a wonderful man and a wonderful mentor to so many people.”
Martineau started Viracon in Owatonna in 1970 with the core idea of providing better customer service in the glass fabrication industry. According to Wendorff, he was committed to controlling the environment with Viracon’s glass, guiding the business with that core vision at the forefront while simultaneously building the entrepreneurial culture that remains today.
“He also balanced hard work and a commitment to his employees,” Wendorff added. “The idea of building a company creating opportunity for employees fuels him to this day.”
Today, Viracon facilities perform more glass fabrication in a single location than anywhere else in the world, all while staying true to Martineau’s original vision.
“I think it’s just wonderful to have an inaugural Hall of Fame class and I am honored to be in it,” Martineau said in a video message during Friday’s Hall of Fame induction. “I just want to say thank you to the Chamber and the Business Center for this recognition.”
“Being an entrepreneur can be a lot of fun,” he continued. “Don’t forget that besides building a business and doing those things that in the process of watching it grow can be and should be fun — don’t make it all hard work. There will be plenty of that, but you will be able to laugh a little bit and smile about all the experiences that you had.”
Martineau said that when he started Viracon 50 years ago it was a company of only three people, but it has now grown to be wildly successful. Martineau advised all the entrepreneurs, new and old, that being passionate about what you do is the most important part of being in business. He added as a passionate entrepreneur himself that he will always be available to advise and help others see their dreams come to fruition.
“Remember, there are many entrepreneurs that have taken the same route and are available to help you along the way,” Martineau said. “Here in Owatonna, there are a lot of folks that can be helpful to you.”
“We will be seeing each other along the way,” he added as he signed off.
Martineau was officially inducted into the Owatonna Area Business Development Center Hall of Fame during a private ceremony on Friday. The other inductees were C.I. Buxton of Federated Insurance, Bob and Donna Ayers of FoamCraft Packaging, Inc., Tom Peterson of Climate by Design International, and Harry Wenger of Wenger Corporation.