It has been four years since the first HOPS for Habitat fundraising brew-fest came to Owatonna. HOPS committee members say this year’s event should be the biggest one yet, with 30 breweries hailing from all over — from right here in Owatonna and as far as California and Massachusetts — planning to attend.
Committee member, and brains behind the operation, Taylor Herman said with many great and established fundraising events in town, he knew he wanted to create something that was different from the rest, but also engage a new demographic while supporting an important cause — Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity.
“We wanted to be able to engage a new demographic within the communities we serve, and brew-fests were quite popular at the time, especially in the Twin Cities area,” Herman said. “Myself and other committee members attended some Habitat for Humanity events in the cities, and other large brew-fests, to see what we liked and didn’t like, and from there put together the full committee. We’re still here with this event four years later.”
Earlier this year, two homes were built in Owatonna by the Two Rivers crew, and they plan to construct another home on Vine Street next year. Ken Quarttin, marketing and communications specialist for Two Rivers, said all dollars raised during the event goes toward the agency's construction mission.
“Every family deserves to have a stable home, and that is our goal to provide,” Quarttin said. “We’re excited and happy that two families are now growing roots in Owatonna, and we’re excited to provide that kind of support and stability to more families in the area.”
VIP tickets for the event in April have already sold out, which Quarttin described as a pleasant surprise.
“The support from local breweries and the community has been insurmountable,” he said.
Quarttin and Herman both agree that as the event has evolved from year to year, the support and interest from the community continues to grow.
“A lot of people have taken interest in breweries and brew-fests the last few years, and we’ve established ourselves as a go-to event and wanted to evolve to make it easy for breweries to participate as well,” Herman said. “We’ve set ourselves apart by having 40 to 50 volunteers available to help the breweries throughout so they don’t have to worry about getting ice and dumping water. We’ve really honed in on having that solid volunteer base, as well as food and entertainment choices.”
Quarttin said with the vast majority of breweries coming from out of town, it is great for attendees who enjoy sampling but are unable to travel, or are unaware of the many options available.
“People will get to experience 30 breweries under one roof in one day without all the travel from town to town,” Quarttin said. “We also have designated driver tickets available for those who want to attend but not drink, and they’ll get snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.”
Herman said it has been a pleasure to watch the event evolve from its humble beginnings in 2018, and both he and Quarttin are excited and already planning next year's event.
Attendees will be able to sample craft beers, ciders and seltzers, as well has hear live music throughout the evening from Owatonna native Travis Thamert. The Evan's Eatery food truck is also returning to the event.