While cities in Steele County have been able to use nearly all of their federal COVID-19 funds, most of the funds received by the townships will be unspent before Sunday’s deadline.
It’s due to a combination of the townships not having enough qualifying COVID-19 expenses and too short of a timeline to spend the money, County Administrator Scott Golberg told the People’s Press.
He told the Steele County Board on Tuesday that the 10 townships that received funding will be reverting nearly $100,000 to the county after the Nov. 15 deadline. Golberg said he doesn’t know the amount the county will receive from the cities after the deadline, but the first city reverted its COVID-19 funding to the county on Friday and it was about $1,000.
Steele County has until the end of November to put the money it receives from the townships and cities toward county expenses related to the pandemic, but the county still has some of its own federal funding to spend. Steele County has spent $3.3 million of its $4.49 million.
“We tried our best to do what we could,” Golberg said.
Steele County asked its congressional delegation to try to extend the deadline, but Golberg said he doesn’t see that happening at this point. The county's remaining federal COVID-19 funds will go to the state on Dec. 1 to spend until the end of the year, with leftover funds then reverting to the federal government.
Golberg said they wanted a deadline extension to create a “safety net” because local governments and businesses will continue to feel the financial pain of the pandemic after the deadline and likely into 2021, he said.
Narrow timeline
Local governments had a “very narrow window” to spend the money, Golberg said.
The money was allocated to the state government in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the counties had to wait for the state to release it, which took place after legislative special sessions and an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz at the end of June.
Steele County received the funding in July and then had to set up a program and guidelines for allocating the money without knowing how much would be needed by cities, townships, businesses and nonprofits, Golberg said.
“Three months were lost. It was critical. We just ran out of time,” he said.
Helping businesses
The cities in Steele County were able to spend most of their funding because they granted it to businesses in the community.
Three townships didn't apply for the funding and the 10 who did received the funding in August and September. However, there were few businesses that the townships could dole it out to. The townships also didn’t have many expenses such as safety renovations in their buildings and for the election, Golberg said.
The county has given some of its funding to businesses. Fifty-eight businesses and 30 nonprofits applied for the county’s funding and some applications are still pending two weeks before the deadline, Golberg said.
County commissioners questioned on Tuesday whether more businesses could apply for the unused money, but Golberg said they’re running up against the deadline at this point because it takes several weeks to go through the application process.
The only items at this point that the county could spend the money on are internal expenses such as payroll and public safety, but even then, Golberg said he’s not sure the county has enough time before the deadline to get it finalized.
Commissioner Greg Krueger said he wants to see local businesses receive the funding if they still qualify instead of reverting the funding to the state.
Commissioner Jim Abbe said the available funding has been advertised as much as possible to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As much as you want to get it out there, we’ve tried. … I don’t know how else to get the word out other than to physically knock on their door,” Abbe said.