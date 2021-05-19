With a plan to bring back the fun in 2021, the Steele County Free Fair is going all out by bringing a country music icon to the grandstand.
Chart-topping country music singer, songwriter and live performer Craig Morgan will be taking the stage Friday night, Aug. 20.
Morgan has been a presence in the country music world since 2000 with a handful of notable songs including “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Bonfire,” “This Ole Boy,” “Little Bit of Life,” "International Harvester,” and “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”
Fair Manager Scott Kozelka said he has been working with Artists and Attractions LLC for a number of months to work on bringing “next level” entertainment to the fair this year. Working directly with promoter Kyle Palmer, Kozelka said that Morgan stood out as a clear fit for Steele County because of his family-focused persona, his status as an Army veteran, and the variety of organizations he supports.
“He seems just like one of us,” Kozelka said. “There have been some big names at the fair before, but this is something we haven’t done. We wanted to bring the 2021 fair back as a celebration, and we believe this is exactly how to do it.”
While fair planning goes on throughout the year, Kozelka said it had been especially challenging to books acts and performances during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the unknown. As the state continued to relax related restrictions, and especially following the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a face mask, Kozelka said everything was able to come together smoothly to bring Morgan to Owatonna.
“He is a phenomenal act to start with as you’re dipping your toe into national artists,” Palmer said. “Craig is low-key, down to earth, and an amazing performer. You’re starting with a fantastic act for your fair.”
Sponsors for Morgan’s show include Fastenal and Wenger Corporation as co-title partners and Let’s Ride Boots and Apparel as an associate partner. The show is also being supported by Olympic Fire Protection Corporation. As with all shows and attractions at the free fair, Kozelka said they would not be possible with their various sponsors and donors.
Tickets for Morgan’s show, as well as the other Grandstand shows this year, go live on SCFF.org at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22.
The 2021 Steele County Free Fair is scheduled for Aug. 17-22.
About Craig Morgan
A multi-faceted entertainer, Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard since he first began recording in 2000.
Prior to becoming a country music star and TV personality, Morgan spent 17 years serving in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He continues to be an avid support of America’s military personnel and has made 16 overseas trips to perform for troops. He received the USO Merit Award in 2006 and the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in 2018, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to military men and women around the world.
Morgan was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, one of country music’s highest honors. In 2017, Morgan debuted The Gallery at Morgan Farms, a family-owned and operated farm-to-home business in Tennessee. The store features a variety of artisan items handmade by Morgan and his family.
Most recently, Morgan released his first new music in over three years with the faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, who died in 2016 in a drowning accident at the age of 19. In 2019, Morgan, who wasn’t signed to a label at the time, came back to the Grand Ole Opry and performed “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost” as a tribute to his son. The song went on to hit No. 1 on iTunes All Genres Top Songs chart as fellow country music stay Blake Shelton led a viral campaign that gained support from the entertainment community.
2020 marked the premiere of Morgan’s new reality series, “Craig’s World,” on the Circle Network. The series follows Morgan at home and on the road as he and his tight-knit family navigate triumphs and challenges while developing businesses, writing songs and balancing a country music career.