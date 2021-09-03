It has been five months since golden shovels moved the first mounds of dirt on new homes that will forever change the lives of two families.
The Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity partnered with local businesses to build two houses in Owatonna this year, both located at the corner of Linn and Mosher avenues. Ken Quarttin, marketing and communications specialist for Two Rivers, said he has never seen Habitat homes built so quickly.
“The home on Mosher looks like a house already – there is a bedroom and a closet and everything. It should be done by the end of December,” Quattrin said. “And the home on Linn is currently getting insulation and will probably be done by the end of January or early February.”
With so much of the heavy lifting already done, Two Rivers said their upcoming HOPS for Humanity event will help fund the final leg of the journey. The event will return next Saturday after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOPS for Habitat is the organization’s annual beer sampling fundraiser, allowing people to taste craft beers and seltzers from breweries and wineries both local and from across the state. The event, held at the Four Seasons Centre, will feature live music from Owatonna native Travis Thamert. Evan’s Eatery food truck will also be on site.
While tickets can be purchased at the door, Quattrin said the special VIP tickets are selling rapidly.
“The VIPs are getting the added value of early entry and an exclusive sampling from three of our breweries and one winery,” Quattrin said. “They will also get four sample glasses and a special flight paddle to keep.”
He noted there are a lot of other great events happening throughout southern Minnesota that day, including Defeat of Jesse James Day in Northfield and the Big Iron Classic in Kasson, but he hopes people will choose to end the day with the Two Rivers crew of volunteers.
“Go have fun, but spend your night with us,” Quattrin said. “Every single dollar raised at HOPS will go into these two homes, so if you’re wondering where the money goes, it’s going right down the street.”
Aside from a fundraiser, Quattrin said HOPS also provides an opportunity to celebrate the many volunteers that have dedicated time to erect the two homes as quickly as they did. Between the teams of people from home sponsors Daikin Applied, Climate by Design International, and Thrivent Financial, as well as the various church groups and community organizations, Quattrin said well over 400 people have had hands on experience building the homes thus far.
“There is so much momentum in this town,” Quattrin said. “HOPS will be a true community celebration to highlight the great push and effort Owatonna has had to help these families.”
Following the completion of the homes, Quattrin said they are not sure where Two Rivers will build next. They do, however, have additional land in Owatonna on Vine and Birch streets, and Quattrin is confident that by 2023 something could be in the works locally once again.