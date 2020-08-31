Last week, there were 10 reports of theft from a motor vehicle around Steele County. Though the double digits may seem alarming, local law enforcement said the rate is nothing unusual for a typical summer.
“Statistically speaking, through the month of July, our thefts are on the same pace as the last two years,” said Capt. Eric Rethemeier with the Owatonna Police Department. “August stats won’t be complied for a few days, so that may change, but I have not noticed an uptick.”
While Rethemeier wouldn’t call the recent reports a spree of any sorts — largely because they have occurred in random areas and not localized to one neighborhood — he did say that this “crime of opportunity” appears to be more common during the summer months, at night time, and when car doors are left unlocked.
“We just don’t get a lot of people reporting their windshield or window being broken, it usually is always a car door being left unlocked,” Rethemeier said. “Usually someone notices their door is open just a jar or their dome light is on, then they see the glove box is open and their car has been gone through.”
As far as what is most commonly stolen from an unlocked vehicle, Rethemeier said it’s quite simple: the person will take whatever they can get. Whether it is a pair of sunglasses, a wallet, or even the cup holder full of change, Rethemeier said the perpetrator won’t be picky once they have gained access to a vehicle.
“It is quite surprising the amount of valuable property is left in cars,” Rethemeier said, adding that the occasional firearm has also been taken from vehicles. “Often times high dollar items out in the open are just serving as extra enticement.”
Rethemeier said there are a few key steps people can take to protect their vehicles from being broken into. One obvious option is to not park a vehicle outside, but Rethemeier said for those who don’t have that option to try to park in a well-lit area.
“These thefts are way more common at nighttime because the suspect can use the cover of darkness,” he said. “Park under a street light if you can or turn on your outside house or driveway lights.”
Another important step to take is to remove all items of value from the vehicle. Rethemeier said that at the very least, move the items to an area where they are not easily seen or put them in the trunk of the car.
Above all else, however, Rethemeier said the simple act of locking your car doors will likely avert intruders from helping themselves to your property kept inside your vehicle. Once those items are taken, Rethemeier said it is uncommon that they will be returned.
“It is pretty uncommon that these incidents are solved,” Rethemeier said. “We don’t stop every person we see getting into a car at night time under the assumption that they are prowlers. We may have about four cars out on patrol, but we have 25,000 residents – some of which are night owls, and they are our best bet at solving and preventing these crimes.”
Rethemeier said that reporting suspicious activity is always encouraged by law enforcement. Whether it be someone lurking in the neighborhood or sounds that may be out of the ordinary such as car doors banging in the middle of the night, he encourages people to call it in.
“Our community partnerships with our neighborhoods are a vital asset in tracking these kinds of crimes down,” Rethemeier said. “Please always report; you are never a bother.”