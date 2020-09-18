Owatonna's Kiwanis Club recognizes play is critical to children’s development, which is exactly the reason the local organization hopes it can win a national contest and fund a more inclusive playground. It just needs the community’s help.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club entered the We All Play project into the Kiwanis International Legacy of Play community playground voting contest. The local chapter now has the chance to win $25,000 worth of playground equipment to go toward the inclusive playground.
Kiwanis International and Landscape Structures Inc. -- a playground equipment and design company -- have partnered to offer the award to community projects with an emphasis on inclusive play. The contest is entering its seventh year with past winning Kiwanis chapters and projects in Barron, Wisconsin; Marietta, Ohio, and Mankato, Minnesota.
Entry into the Kiwanis specific contest has closed, but public voting opened Monday and will go until Sept. 27. People are allowed to vote once a day and everyday during the duration of the voting period.
“Just vote everyday,” incoming president of the Owatonna Kiwanis, Twylah Ottman said.
The top 10 projects with the most votes by noon (eastern time) Sept. 27 will move on to the next round of judging. From there, winners will be selected by a group of judges which include past winners as well as Kiwanis partners, according to the Legacy of Play website. The winner of the contest will be announced Oct. 7.
We All Play Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field, proposed to be located in Manthey Park, has been in the works for several years. The We All Play initiative has raised more than $850,000 via grants, business partnerships and donations, according to a previous Owatonna People’s Press article. Some equipment has already been sponsored, but the award from the Legacy of Play contest would help even more.
“They are close in the fundraising, but the 25,000 would help do some final touches,” Ottman said.
This is the first time the Owatonna chapter had applied to the contest. Each applicant was prompted to answer questions such as:
What impact will this playground have on your community?
What organizations will support this playground project?
How will you ensure your playground is ready to be installed by Oct. 31, 2021?
The inclusive playground is supported by a number of community organizations, such as the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department, the city, local businesses, the school district, nonprofits, Owatonna Kiwanis Club and many individual community members.
We All Play is already working with Moh Contracting, the city and its Parks & Recreation Department to have the playground installed before the Legacy of Play deadline of Oct.31, 2021. So far a layout of the playground has been made, equipment selected and a timeline established by the contracting company.
“The $25,000.00 will help to ensure the quality of one of the basic needs of the project, an accessible and easily navigable surface to reach playground equipment which grassy and other surfaces often lack. The inclusive playground will feature equipment that gives children an experience with not only physical action with a We-Saw, a Wheel Chair Glider, a roller slide, rock climbing, a balance beam and a Side-Winder slide to name a few, but that of sound and touch including chimes, drums and a Chatter Noodle Talk Tube. The Miracle Field will provide the opportunity of being a member of a team. All the experiences will be so much fun,” the Owatonna Kiwanis Club wrote in its submission.
The playground and ball field will bring together people of all ages and abilities for a chance to interact and play. It will be a destination for people from around the area as inclusive playgrounds are hard to come by.
“It will also bring business and awareness of the great things our community is doing,” Owatonna Kiwanis Club's new release said.
As of Friday, the Owatonna We All Play project is sitting at number 14 in the line up, with 500 votes. The project currently sitting at spot 10 with 672 votes is in Middletown, Ohio. The project with the most votes (1,720) is in Lima, Ohio.
“I hope that you will also encourage your friends, family and co-workers to also vote each day,” Gege Abraham, President of the Owatonna Kiwanis Club wrote in an email.