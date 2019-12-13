OWATONNA — The Steele County Free Fair is a historical part of the area’s culture, and in 2020 they’re ready to take you back.
Way back.
All the way back.
To the very beginning.
“We are always looking to keep the entertainment level high by changing things up every couple of years,” said Fair Manager Scott Kozelka. “We first saw this group at the 2018 National Convention and we tried to book them for the 2019 fair, but they already had obligations. So we kept on them, and now they’re coming.”
New to the 2020 SCFF, Jurassic Kingdom will bring the world of dinosaurs in live action to Owatonna. The show features prehistoric, animatronic creatures in a fun way, bringing every child’s favorite topic subject to live.
“This is something that is definitely different and involves a lot more crowd activity,” Kozelka stated.
Since 2014, Jurassic Kingdom has traveled to a variety of fairs, festivals, and theme parks offering a “puppet show” like no other. The show includes, among other dinosaur friends, a talking pterodactyl, a 2-month-old brontosaurus, a newborn triceratops, a full grown velociraptor, and a 2-year-old tyrannosaurus rex — all interacting with the host Miss Kala and owner Hernan Colonia.
Brand new in 2020 and coming to the SCFF will be a celebrity dinosaur — Bluee the velociraptor from the 2015 movie Jurassic World.
“She hasn’t been anywhere yet, but Bluee’s coming here!” Kozelka laughed.
Adding to the entertainment of bringing dinosaurs to life and up-close in person, Kozelka said that the show will also have an educational element. He described that the show really dives into “how it all began” on Earth and the importance of taking care of the planet. There will also be a fossil presentation and interactive exhibit as a part of the Jurassic Kingdom experience.
“Having an educational element just really makes a difference,” Kozelka said, noting that the dog show from 2019 and the Moogician from the last three fairs all emphasized different lessons in life. “All of it is fun, but if we have one kid walk away and take an interest in a shelter pet or decides to become an archeologist, that’s the real impact.”
Coming off the of 2019 fair, Kozelka said that it was a great year for free entertainment on the fairgrounds. Looking ahead to 2020, most all of the free stages are booked and ready to roll to bring another successful, fun fair to Owatonna.
“Our fair is successful, and I do think that’s because we keep changing up the entertainment to keep bringing people back to see what’s new,” Kozelka said. “We’re already looking ahead for what we want to bring in 2021 and 2022.”
Jurassic Kingdom will be set up in the Townsquare Media space near the Auto Museum and have three shows daily throughout the 2020 Steele County Free Fair, scheduled for August 18-23.