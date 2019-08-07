OWATONNA — Owatonna’s summer concerts-in-the-park series, 11@7, will close out this Thursday with Scott Jasmin, who has not previously played this venue.
Jasmin is the definition of a “singer-songwriter,” said Corporate Recognition’s Kate Harthan. “He will have a full band and be playing Americana originals.”
Jasmin writes all his own music, and many of Thursday’s Americana efforts are from his latest album, “Small Town Songs,” which are “snapshots of ordinary life in a small town,” Jasmin said. Jasmin grew up in Austin, raised his own family there, and now he and his wife are empty nesters, which led to his “waxing nostalgic.”
“The songs just came to me,” he said.
While the majority are applicable to most any small Midwestern town, a few are specific to Austin, such as the numbers dedicated to a local restaurant (Tendermaid), sledding spot (Skinner’s Hill), and a radio program.
Jasmin’s band, Ventura Highway, is “pretty established,” and most of his ensemble for Thursday’s set is comprised of Ventura Highway members, he said. For the 11@7 concert, Jasmin will be joined by Scott Anderson, bass guitar, Pete Wanger, drums, John Steffel, keyboard, and Kent Flattun, lead guitar.
“My parents were musical,” so Jasmin “sang in the church choir as far back as I can remember,” he started drumming at 13, and he picked up guitar at 16, he said. “My true love is playing the drums,” although “I don’t get to play as much as I’d like,” as he typically now focuses on guitar and vocals.
Jasmin also has released multiple albums of religious music, and those will be part of Thursday’s show, as well, he said. For years, he led worship at Owatonna’s United Methodist Church, and he continues to perform that duty on regular basis for a congregation in Rochester.
Thursday’s concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Central Park.
Those who enjoy Thursday’s performance can also hear Jasmin on Aug. 30 in Austin, he said. “I’m a founding member of ‘Jammin' at the Bandshell,’” and the summer’s final concert in that series is at the end of this month.