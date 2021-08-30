The general manager of a former Owatonna hotel has been ordered to pay nearly $127,000 in restitution after filing a false tax return for the 2017 calendar year, according to court documents.
Daren Wradislavsky, 50, was sentenced earlier this month in federal court to pay the restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and the Minnesota Department of Revenue after he pleaded guilty in March to one count of making and subscribing to a false return for the 2017 tax season. According to court records, Wradislavsky reported $75,894 as his wages in 2017 as the general manager for the Holiday Inn and Suites, but his wages for that calendar year were reportedly $199,914.
Recent court documents reveal that Wradislavsky identifies himself as having a “gambling disorder,” which is defined as the “persistent and recurrent problematic gambling behavior leading to clinically significant impairment or distress.” Wradislavsky’s attorney claimed during the sentencing process that the criminal activity is a result of the gambling addiction.
As the manager, Wradislavsky was exclusively responsible for payroll for himself and all other employees. No other employee supervised the defendant’s work with respect to payroll entries, according to court documents.
In addition to willfully making and subscribing a false tax return in 2017, Wradislavsky admitted to doing the same thing every year prior since 2014. In the plea agreement, it states that for tax years 2014 through 2017, Wradislavsky included commissions and mileage reimbursement amounts on his personal paychecks. When it came to filing, however, he failed to report more than $350,482 in mileage reimbursement on his Form 1040.
According to Wradislavsky’s attorney per the filed sentencing position, Wradislavsky began gambling at casinos in 2013, winning $14,000 in a nickel slot machine. The report says the “sounds and lights flaunted by the alluring machines impregnated the brain of Mr. Wradislavsky with a new perception” and his gambling compulsion began “seeping into his work life.” According to the brief, Wradislavsky began taking money from his employer through falsifying reimbursement claims in order to continue gambling.
Wradislavsky’s attorney requested a sentencing of two years of probation and 50 hours of community service, as well as no fine be imposed. Wradislavsky did agree he was responsible to the restitution amount.
The prosecutor requested Wradislavsky be sentenced to prison for a term of 10 to 16 months, a one-year supervised release and to pay the restitution.
His sentencing, handed down by Judge Eric Tostrud, includes the restitution and three years of probation. As a part of his probation, Wradislavsky is prohibited from owning a firearm or dangerous weapon, must participate in a psychological/psychiatric counseling or treatment program and is prohibited from participation in any form of gambling.
Wradislavsky must also complete 50 hours of community service. His restitution payments are scheduled as $50 monthly installments paid over two decades.
Tostrud’s statement of reasons for the sentencing imposed is not public data at this time, and the presentence report will remain sealed until Aug. 17, 2041.
Wradislavsky was the general manager for the Holiday Inn and Suites of Owatonna from 2013 until March 2018 when he was fired in light of the falsified mileage reimbursement claims. The hotel transitioned into a Motel 6 in 2020 following the deed holder, Owatonna Hospitality LLC, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July. According to real estate records, the building remains under the same ownership.