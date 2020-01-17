OWATONNA — After five consecutive years of weather negatively impacting the turnout for the Steele County Relay for Life, organizers for the annual event have announced that they will be shaking things up in 2020.
Heading into the 27th year of the event, the event leads are making one drastic change that they hope will help make the event more accessible to a greater number of people. Instead of their usual July slot in the calendar, this year the Relay for Life will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26.
“Honestly, it was the heat,” said Mary Boettger, one of the three event leads for the local Relay for Life. “Last year our attendance was really, really down. It was just too hot.”
Boettger said that it really hit home with the committee after they discovered that their staff partner who speaks at the annual event suffered from heat exhaustion after spending a few hours at the 2019 relay. When the organizers regrouped and started looking into the future, Boettger threw it out that it may be time for a change in date.
“We just wanted to look into some way to change things up and to get people to want to come out and support the relay,” she explained. “Over the years we’ve had heat, we’ve had storms, we’ve even had cold in July.”
“It takes a toll on all of us, the volunteers and the audience,” added Joel Born, another event lead. “When Mary brought this up, it was kind of an ‘AH-HA’ moment for us all.”
Though all the details about the 2020 relay are still in the preliminary planning stages, Boettger said that a lot of the big decisions have already been ironed out. Since the event will be on a Saturday this year — as opposed to the usual Friday — it will coincide more with the annual Daikin Dash that will take place that same morning and make the entire day part of the event.
The Relay for Life main staging area will also change this year, though it will still remain at the Steele County Fairgrounds. Because some of the barns near the Radel Pavilion will also be in use that day for other events, the Relay for Life will be moving to the Fair Square part of the grounds, utilizing the Beer Gardens for their silent auction items.
“We had looked into moving it downtown and having the luminaries set up around Central Park, but logistically that would be really scary,” Boettger said. “We would have no shelter from the elements for our auction items, and we have to protect the people and the events in case of weather.”
While the exact path isn’t drawn up yet for the luminaries to create the walking track, Boettger and Born said they are excited about being able to use the parking lot behind the fair offices to bring more exposure of the event to the public.
There may also be a change in the length of the event, though those details are still being ironed out according to Boettger and Born.
“Overall, the way the event flows is probably not going to change a ton,” Boettger added.
“It’s been five years of decline because of lousy weather and lousy luck, we just want to refresh and move forward,” Born said. “Cancer doesn’t discriminate when it comes, and we need those donor dollars to fight back.”
Additional information on the Relay for Life and the Daikin Dash can be found at SteeleCountyRelay.org. Those interested in getting involved as volunteers can contact Mary Boettger at 507-390-5760.