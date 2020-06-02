Following recent guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education, Owatonna High School will offer a hybrid credit recovery program this month for students who struggled during distance learning. Those needing to make up a lesser number of credits from this past semester will be able to work on an individual recovery program with both an online and in-person component. Meanwhile, the district's traditional credit recovery program will also be offered online — much as it has in the past — for students with more to make up. (Suzy Rook/Daily News)