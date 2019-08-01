OWATONNA — Eugene Handrahan was drafted into the U.S. Army in November 1967 during the thick of the Vietnam War.
Being sent off to combat wasn’t exactly what he wanted to do and for a brief moment he considered going to Canada, but that just wasn’t the way things were done in his Minnesota family.
Handrahan was deployed with the 25th Infantry to South Vietnam in the spring of 1968. Oct. 10 of that year was the last anyone heard from the sergeant.
More than 50 years later, a couple of strangers are doing whatever it takes to give the missing in action soldier the homecoming he never received.
John Cook was working at the recycling center in Owatonna when his cousin stopped by to drop a couple things off after purchasing an abandoned storage unit. Cook noticed a shadowbox off to the side and wandered over to investigate. At first glance, Cook instantly recognized the importance of the box’s contents.
“I wasn’t sure if my cousin knew specifically what they were, but I’m sure he knew they were military,” Cook said, describing the 10 medals that were pinned to a dated piece of framed felt. “I didn’t really give him the option of saying now. I just told him that I’m going to take care of these.”
As a retired serviceman with the Army National Guard and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, Cook was able to easily identify the array of medals he had acquired: three marksmanship badges, a combat infantry badge, a National Defense medal, a Good Conduct medal, and two medals specific to the Vietnam War. The remaining two medals, however, is what compelled Cook to handle the items with the upmost respect and care.
The first medal to catch Cook’s eye was the Bronze Star, a decoration awarded to soldiers for either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone. This Bronze Star, however, was adorned with a small bronze “V” on the service ribbon — making the medal the fourth highest military decoration for valor.
“They don’t hand that out like candy,” Cook said about the medal. “The person who received this did something above and beyond what they were supposed to do.”
The second notable medal is likely one of the most recognizable decorations in American culture: the Purple Heart. A Purple Heart is awarded to those wounded or killed while serving with the U.S. military, and luckily it was the ticket Cook needed to know exactly who these honors belonged to.
On the back of every Purple Heart, the name of the recipient is inscribed. On this Purple Heart, the name was that of Sgt. Handrahan, the Minnesotan boy who went MIA while serving in Vietnam.
“It hit me like a baseball bat to the gut,” Cook admitted, adding that he never imagined that the owner of the medals would be someone from his home state whose body was never recovered. “To me this all of a sudden became more important, this was all his family has to remember him by. I knew then it was important to find someone in his family and get these back to them.”
With the help of a couple friends, Cook was able to locate Handrahan’s brother near the Twin Cities. He then learned that the storage unit the medals were located in had once belonged to the soldier’s deceased widow, but that the family was unaware of the medals existence.
“I think they’re kind of stunned,” Cook said. “Mostly I think they are stunned that somebody that he no connection to the family and obviously no connection to the sergeant would go to the extent I’ve gone to do get the medals back to them.”
Though the option of simply shipping the box to Handrahan’s family was certainly on the table, to Cook it wasn’t viable. The box had been beaten and worn out, hardly able to properly present such high honors for a missing soldier. Cook instead elected to bring the box to Haberman’s Picture Framing in Owatonna to see if they could help.
“We never know what is going to come in our how it will come together, but this one is special,” said Debbie Viera with Haberman’s. “This is very serious because these are very prized medals.”
Viera grew up with in the military lifestyle with a father who served in the U.S. Air Force. She eventually went on to marry a military man and raised two boys who each enlisted to serve in a different branch of the military. Viera not only understood the medals that Cook brought to her, but she felt an instant emotional connection to the man they represented.
“Vietnam veterans were never treated well when they came home and neither were their families,” Viera said as she described the new shadowbox she would be creating for Handrahan’s decorations. “For [Cook] to want to respect this Vietnam veteran who is a complete stranger to him… bless John for doing this for that family.”
Cook, too, recognizes the hardships that veterans of the Vietnam War faced when they first returned home, adding that though he was a young kid at the time he clearly remembers the “vile” treatment so many of them received.
“I don’t agree with what happened to them, so I feel like this could be a way to help right a wrong to an entire era of soldiers,” Cook said. “I’m not doing this for fame, fortune, or glory. I’m doing this because it’s the right thing to do. I want to make sure that his memory is never forgotten.”
Once the new shadowbox is completed, Cook will deliver it to the Minnesota National Guard 34th Infantry Division based in Rosemount. Public affairs for the unit will then have a formal presentation of Handrahan’s medals to his brother in September.
“To me this is about the family having some kind of closure with this and being able to have these in their possession,” Cook explained. “For them to remember their brother by seeing these is more important to me than anything else.”
“Don’t forget our veterans,” he continued. “If you see a veteran, whether they served in World War II or the global War on Terrorism, just walk up and shake their hand, tell them thank you. People don’t realize how important it is for veterans to see that people care about them. I hope doing this helps all of us see that.”
A Go Fund Me for the new shadowbox can be found at gofundme.com/f/sfc-handrahan-medal-fund.