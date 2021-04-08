With a little bit of luck, people may soon walk away with a new designer purse or wallet, following a round or two of Bingo.
The Blooming Prairie Cancer Group’s previously postponed annual purse Bingo event is rescheduled for Saturday, April 17, with a back up date of April 24. Bingo sessions begin at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Servicemen’s Club under a tent outside to accommodate COVID-19 precautions. Masks will be required.
“We're very excited to do (purse Bingo) and a lot of people are excited to come to the event,” said member Cheri Krejci. “We've had a really good response. People are just wanting to get out and do a few normal things,” she added.
Tickets purchased for the 2020 event are still valid this year and ticket holders should attend the same session time which is indicated on their 2020 ticket. Residents who are not able to make it can return the 2020 ticket and get a refund. They may also consider simply donating the ticket fee to the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group. The later of the two options would make the person eligible to be placed into a drawing for a Kate Spade purse, Krejci said.
So far the group has hosted the Bingo fundraiser two times, with about $15,000 to $17,000 being raised each time.
“It's a great fundraiser for us. It's so much fun,” Krejci said.
There are limited tickets still available to purchase for either session, according to Krejci. People with tickets from last year who plan to attend this year should confirm with Krejci. The group is keeping track of attendance for COVID-19 purposes. People may confirm their reservation by calling or sending a text to Krejci at 507-438-6895.
“We have a really nice selection of purses and it's hopefully going to be a nice day,” Krejci said. “We have a big time tent so we can fit more people that way. It's just gonna be a fun event and maybe in a more normal event.”
The Blooming Prairie Cancer Group also plans to have its two-night live auction this year on Sept. 10 and 11. While they will also be having their pink event at that time, Krejci said it's hard to say exactly what, if any, other events the group will host this year.
“We're really looking forward to it, and it's been a lot of fun in the past so we're planning, figuring it's going to be again,” Krejci said.