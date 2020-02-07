FARIBAULT — Almost a century ago, Americans believed radium was safe to ingest, wear on faces, and even paint on walls. The head of a major company knew better but perpetuated the lie.
The upcoming Merlin Players’ production of “These Shining Lives” focuses on this era of history and the women factory workers who fought a legal battle against the company that poisoned them. With their company doctor denying the sources of their health issues, these women, known as the Radium Girls, had to leave their community to find a lawyer to represent them.
“It was really courageous of them to do this,” said director Julianna Skluzacek. “They got a lot of grief from their community about making trouble.”
Based on “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women,” by Kate Moore, “These Shining Lives” premieres 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Paradise Center for the Arts. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, 27, 28 and 29 with a 2 p.m. performance Feb. 23.
“These Shining Lives” tells the story of four females who paint dial watch faces at the Radium Dial Watch Factory, a real company where over 2,000 women worked in the 1920s and 1930s. These women earned 8 cents per watch dial, a large sum for that time period. Given false information about the radium powder they used to paint watch dials, the workers believed the radium they ingested on a daily basis served medicinal benefits. But instead of curing diseases like arthritis, as the company doctor promised, the radium powder caused fatal health concerns for these workers.
Among the factory workers in “These Shining Lives” is factory newcomer Catherine Donohue, played by Amber Chesney of Owatonna, who leads the effort to take down the watch dial company after developing severe radiation poisoning and ultimately bone cancer.
Medford native Caleb Wagner plays Catherine’s husband, Tom, who at first doesn’t believe radium has contributed to her illness.
“In Tom’s case, his not listening comes from a place of not wanting things to change or to accept that someone he loves is ill,” Wagner said. “I think it’s very relatable to people.”
Catherine joins forces with other female workers who have been negatively impacted by the radium compound: Frances, played by Kim Clausen of Faribault, Pearl, played by Caroline Drenth of Faribault and Charlotte, played by Elin Odegaard of Northfield.
Odegaard explained Charlotte is a bit standoffish to Catherine when she joins the company, but their bond evolves as they fight for a common goal.
“When things unravel, they become really close, and Charlotte lets on about things in her life and why the diagnosis is hard for her,” Odegaard said.
While the consequences of working for the watch factory are horrific, the women in “These Shining Lives” are portrayed as heroes rather than victims.
“‘Beautifully tragic’ is the way I describe it,” Chesney said.
“I think the idea that it’s not a tragedy is really important,” said Drenth, who described her character as optimistic and bubbly. “It’s the story of overcoming inequality and mistreatment in the workplace … it’s more of a triumph than anything.”