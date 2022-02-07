After contemplating and weaving through a week’s worth of Shel Silverstein-inspired riddles and clues, one lucky family rose above the rest and located the much sought after Bold and Cold medallion.
In years past, the medallion is usually located after the first three clues are revealed to the public. This year, however, the hunters continued to scavenge the Steele County Fairgrounds — the largest hunting ground the hunt has had to date — up through the fifth and final clue being revealed Saturday morning.
David Rau and his wife, Jessica, knew it would be a race to the finish, embarking out into the cold morning Jan. 29 by 6 a.m., only to meet dozens of other hunters who had the same idea.
The Raus, however, were the ones to be victorious.
“My wife just recently was approved for disability after she had a stroke, so this is what we did together all week to get out of the house,” David Rau said, adding that they would often go out just the two of them during the day, and then take their son, Grayson, out hunting again after school. “We tried to get Grayson up on Saturday, but he decided to sleep in.”
Though Grayson missed the final leg of the hunt, he still was able to revel in the prizes — $500 in Owatonna Chamber bucks and, of course, bragging rights.
Uncovering the medallion
David Rau said it they were able to determine during the first clue that the medallion was located somewhere on the fairgrounds based on the hint: It’s our favorite time of the year.
“Obviously that was the fair,” Rau laughed. “But we didn’t go out looking that first day, because the area is so big, we knew it would be narrowed down with the next clue.”
In later clues, Rau said they were able to determine the medallion had to be hidden near a 4-H building because of the references in the clues to the four “H’s” in the program: head, heart, hands and health.
Ironically, the mysterious writer of the clues said the mentioning of those values were simply a “happy accident” that helped lead a select few hunters to that end of the fairgrounds early on in the week.
“There was really a lot of ground to cover,” Rau said, but he added they tried not to waste too much time in areas such as the midway, because they didn’t believe it would be hidden in the middle of the open area. “We also checked a lot around the grandstand and all around the track, but it was the 4-H stand that I really checked in every possible area.”
Each time the duo or trio went out to hunt, Rau said there “never wasn’t somebody” out there looking as well. Fair Manager Scott Kozelka confirmed this, stating there were people all over the fairgrounds throughout the week.
The first hunter he saw, Kozelka admitted he took her for one of the handful of people who walk the fairgrounds each day of exercise. That was until he saw her closely inspect various buildings and it clicked: the medallion was nearby.
“Every day, I would be sitting at my desk and then hear people,” Kozelka said regarding the unusual amount of winter foot traffic at the grounds that week. “At least once a day, I would pop my head out and have someone give me that day’s clue, but I was no help — I had no idea where it was — so I just sent them all over.”
On the final day of the hunt, the riddler made it obvious: Check the haven for cows.
The medallion was hidden along the fence that connects to the Wayne and Betty Kubicek Family Cattle Haven, the newest building on the fairgrounds that replaced two 61-year-old cattle barns after one collapsed following record snowfalls in 2019.
Among two dozen other hunters, David and Jessica Rau miraculously found the medallion first after almost a full hour of hunting.
“I feel kind of bad, because we were so excited we ran home to grab Grayson and forgot to let the others know we found it,” Rau said. “We came back, but by then everyone was gone.”
Now with cash at hand, the Raus said they plan to use their prize money doing something together as a family.
The Bold and Cold Medallion hunt is co-sponsored by Owatonna Motor Company, Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Owatonna People’s Press.