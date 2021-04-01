Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND ALL OF SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... .Strong southerly winds sustained 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 possible this afternoon. Mixing will cause humidities to fall between 15 and 25 percent across portions of central MN and all of southern MN. These weather conditions with current dry surface fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions today. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND ALL OF SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA... Along and south of a line from Alexandria to St. Cloud to the Twin Cities Metro area. * WIND... South sustained at 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY... Minimum humidities 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&