Heading south out of Medford, a one-of-a-kind masterpiece has called the edge of the city home for more than 140 years.
Unfortunately, the New England-style farmstead known as the Daniel S. Piper House is sinking into the ground, leaving the Steele County Historical Society left with no other choice but to let the dilapidated building be at the mercy of whoever is next to purchase the land.
“From what I understand, the house is past the point of saving,” said Mayor Danny Thomas during the Medford City Council meeting on Monday night at the Medford Muni.
During the meeting, Brad Price with Right Size Storage discussed his interest to purchase the 4.5 acres on which the historic house resides. Already in the beginning stages of a purchase agreement with the current owner, Price said the purchase is currently contingent on whether or not he could get the property annexed into the city and rezoned from agricultural to commercial. Price’s goal is to expand his already existing mini-storage business that sits next to the property.
“Storage does not bring jobs, but it does being revenue,” Price said, referencing the tax revenue that would go to the city with the annexation. “We would like to grow our business and we have need in the area.”
Price said his storage units will not require sewer or water hook up and do not allow any outdoor storage, promising that the additional storage units will match and remain just as clean as the already existing ones. Price’s desire is to add four new storage unit buildings to the Piper House property, demolishing the farmstead home. The lot to the south of the Piper House is city property, but the property in question is county property, which is why Price would like the annexation into the city to make it a cohesive business property.
While Price will have to go through the zoning and planning board first, the Medford City Council expressed concern with turning the property into storage units. Councilor Grace Bartlett said she would like to see the property become a community gathering spot of some sort or at the very least be separated into residential lots for future homes. Though she was hopeful the existing home could be restored, Bartlett said she understands it was quickly discovered that would not be possible.
“The Steele County Historical Society told us that they have basically washed their hands from putting more money into the house,” Price said, adding the home was added to the historical registry in 1975 but never had work done to refurbish it to its original state. “They feel it would take millions of dollars to rehab that property to bring it back to its natural state. Someone should have done something 45-years ago. They have sent a letter that says [the house] can be demolished.”
Councilor Chad Merritt also expressed a desire to see the property turned into residential lots, stating he is not in favor of seeing more storage units built.
“It’s a nice 4.5-acre lot on the south side of town … I’m not going to be in favor of it,” Merritt said. “I’m going to get assessed quite a bit on the Main Street project for redoing the road and I don’t think it’s going to do my property value any good being a short distance away.”
Merritt said he wouldn’t mind seeing the property zoned commercial, but he would rather it be a business other than storage units. He also agreed with Councilor Mandy Mueller’s concern that additional storage units could open the door for potential break-ins.
“I just think we’re heading down a road we don’t want to go down, but that’s just my opinion,” Merritt said.
After the council directed Price to first go to the zoning and planning board, which would likely have to call a special meeting to address his request, Price told the council he could always leave the property within the county instead of annexing it into the city and still move forward with the purchase. Price did say, however, that he would rather help the city out with the tax revenue.