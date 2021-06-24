An Owatonna man who was charged in January with domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call has been sentenced to one-year of supervised probation.
Michael Lee Volkman, 39, pleaded guilty on May 4 to one misdemeanor count of domestic assault by committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. Per the plea agreement, one count of felony domestic assault by strangulation, one gross misdemeanor assault of interfering with a 911 call, and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault by intentionally inflicting bodily harm on another were dismissed.
Judicial Officer Joseph Wieners sentenced Volkman on Thursday to one year supervised probation. If Volkman is unable to meet all the terms of his probation he will have to serve 90 days in local confinement at the Steele County Detention Center. Volkman has credit for one day time served.
According to the original criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded to a domestic situation after midnight on Jan. 4. The victim told officer they were arguing with Volkman about money when the argument became physical and Volkman continued to hang up the phone when the victim would try to call 911. Law enforcement reported that both parties appeared to be intoxicated, according to court documents.
As a part of his probation, Volkman must complete both a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation. He is prohibited from using or possessing alcohol of mood-altering chemicals without a prescription and cannot enter bars or liquor stores. Volkman is also prohibited from possessing a firearm or dangerous weapon for three years.