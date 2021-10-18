A train collided with a semi trailer carrying gravel Monday morning on Highway 14 east of Owatonna.
According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the semi was headed west on Highway 14 when the eastbound train, traveling on the Canadian Pacific tracks that intersect with the roadway, collided with the trailer near the Southeast 54th Avenue intersection.
No injuries were reported. The section of Highway 14 was closed and traffic was detoured.
According to the Sheriff's Office, they hoped to re-open the highway by the early afternoon.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.