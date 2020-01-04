OWATONNA — After meeting two decades back at a Minneapolis gallery, artists Susanne Crane and Andrea Blackmon have kept up a long-distance friendship that now spans the gap between Albert Lea and Alexandria, Virginia.
“Way back then, I was saying to her, ‘We should have a show together some day,’” recalls Crane, of first meeting Blackmon at The Art Underground. Crane owned the space, and adds that Blackmon eventually came on board to help out. “Every time she would try some new project, something she’d never done before, she would always have the most amazing results.”
After Blackmon took a job near Washington, D.C., and Crane moved to southern Minnesota at the turn of the millennium, the two friends kept in touch and eventually found a creative way to continue making work together.
“Andrea didn’t want to have a show just to have a show. There had to be a complicated theme or a challenge to it for both of us,” says Crane.
In the ensuing couple years, Crane explains that the pair took turns coming up with themes — like sound or black-and-white — over the phone. Each artist would make a related piece, and once they were done, it was onto the next parameter.
In 2018, the duo held their first show of this work at the Freeborn County Arts Initiative, a nonprofit started by Crane downtown Albert Lea. Now, two years later, the pair has continued making work and is displaying the show again with new pieces at the Owatonna Arts Center.
“When Silvan came to see our show in Albert Lea, he started talking with Andrea and decided on the spot to book us,” says Crane, of the center’s creative director, Silvan Durben. Now, she adds, the pair will bring new ideas and some never-before-seen work to town as part of their ongoing project. “It’s like the exhibition grew legs, and we never want to do the same show twice.”
From the start, Crane says the years-long collaboration has helped push each artist into new directions and ideas. For Crane, Blackmon’s suggestion that all works be in a square format was something she had never before done in her practice. The Virginia-based artist’s themes — like sound, and black, white and gray scale — also gave Crane an opportunity to push herself.
Responding to former prompt, Blackmon wove the pattern of a thunderstorm’s sound waves in black and white. Crane eventually landed on a depiction of the symbol for “om” — a Sanskrit word that she describes as the sound of the Earth.
“The worst one — I think it’s really funny and Andrea absolutely did it on purpose — was when she said, ‘Black, white and grayscale,’” laughs Crane, of perhaps the most challenging theme presented to her. “I just about threw the phone. I don’t use black or white or gray scale in any of my paintings.”
She adds that, having been showing her work both regionally and abroad for over 30 years, creating pieces for the joint show was an opportunity to experiment in other ways, as well. In addition to detailed paintings, she notes that one piece in the exhibition is a one-minute drawing in gold marker.
In Crane’s other life helping run the Freeborn County Arts Initiative, she has also gotten used to taking risks. Coming down to southern Minnesota was what she calls “an accidental move” following a divorce and a desire to be closer to nature. When she found out the Bessesen Building, a former opera house in Albert Lea, was about to be condemned, she made the decision to take it over and restore it.
“I love architecture and I’m pretty handy. I thought maybe this would give purpose to my life, if I adopted this building and methodically restored it,” says Crane, of the now-home for the Freeborn County Arts Initiative.
In addition to exhibitions, the center features studio space, community programs, internships and residencies for artists from the region and abroad.
Blackmon and Crane’s show at the Owatonna Arts Center opens tomorrow and runs through Jan. 26. There will be a closing reception from 1 to 4 p.m. on the last day. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and the center is located at 435 Garden View Lane, in Owatonna.