Mariah Kay will soon have the opportunity to share more than home improvement knowledge with the world. The local musician will be sharing her voice with thousands of people as she participates in the annual Lowe’s Has Talent competition next month.
Kay, who goes by her stage name of "Kay," works as a customer service associate in the paint department at the Owatonna Lowe's. The 21-year-old is one of 24 people selected to compete in front of Lowe’s officials at the national manager meeting in February.
With encouragement from her coworkers, Kay decided to submit a video application to the competition, which can be viewed on her YouTube channel.
“One of my coworkers was like, ‘Hey, you should totally try this’ and then my managers emailed me about it ... because they had seen another singing video,” Kay said.
Noticing the deadline was within a week and with determination, Kay quickly researched how to put together and edit a video despite not having any experience. She chose a song, edited the video with her new skills and submitted it just a few days before the deadline.
Owatonna Lowe’s store manager Curtis Larson was the first person to find out Kay had been selected to join the championship. With excitement Larson shared the news with Kay, who then was sworn to secrecy until the official announcement was made.
“I was just, like, speechless at first. I was just smiling,” Kay said. “I just felt super confident in the whole process, because I'm able to recognize my potential and in a very confident way."
Nearly 170 people entered the contest across the United States, Canada, India and anywhere else Lowe’s has a store or buying office.
“Basically it was opened up to the 200,000 plus employees of the company to submit a video,” Larson said.
As a result of the pandemic, this year competition will have Kay perform virtually. Under normal circumstances, Kay would have traveled to Las Vegas to perform in front of thousands of Lowe’s store managers, Larson said. Instead Lowe’s has set her up with a team to help her put together a virtual performance. She will be performing with another singer and violinist, she said. The footage will be shown to Lowe’s officials before voting.
If she wins she’ll be set up with a professional director to make a video featuring her talent, complete with hair, makeup and clothes, she said.
“I'm more excited than nervous. I have such a passion already for singing and singing is a great way for me to reach people because I also like to do a lot of speaking for mental health awareness so I feel like it is a way to reach people,” Kay said.
Additionally, the videos will be playing in training rooms at Lowe’s across the world, according to Larson.
A scroll through the musician's social media pages reveals messages of positivity, with her main message to the listener: "Be authentically you.” While she wants to continue to pursue music, she also hopes to encourage people to be their best selves and to recognize their own talent.
One of Kay’s most recent virtual performances was during the Holiday Car Cruise in downtown Central Park. Singing alongside a friend, Kay’s voice could be heard over the speakers as visitors drove by to check out the Christmas lights. It was video from this performance that had coworkers pushing her to enter the contest after seeing her talent. Kay is grateful for the support she has received from her Lowe’s community and she said their encouragement really means a lot.
The Owatonna native said she is learning to write songs and has a couple already written. Her voice can be described as Billie Eilish-esque, a soft acoustic vocal performance mixed with indie and folk. She hopes to continue to pursue music and learn more about songwriting, music theory and music production.
To her, music and mental health are intertwined, thus much of her inspiration comes from music that she can connect to, music that can make her feel a certain way or allow her to express a certain emotion.
“It’s definitely helped me in my journey,” Kay said.
Music has helped her cope with her own mental health struggles. She hopes that through singing and sharing her own story of overcoming obstacles she will help others with their own journey and bring more awareness to the topic of mental health.