Two men have been charged in Steele County after drugs, a weapon and ammunition were found last week during a search by drug task force agents.
Shawn Joseph Brown, 33, of Owatonna, is charged with possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, possessing ammunition with a previous crime of violence conviction and fifth-degree drug possession in Steele County District Court. Darell Kenneth Brown, 26, of Chicago, is charged with fifth-degree drug possession.
Court documents state they were charged after Cannon River Valley Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, and South Central Drug Investigation Unit agents and Owatonna police obtained a search warrant May 19 for a Cedar Avenue apartment. Throughout the day, the agents reportedly saw both men go in and out of the apartment. They were later arrested in an Owatonna parking lot.
A search warrant of the apartment reportedly netted 12 individual sandwich baggies each containing 1 ounce of marijuana, a plastic storage container with 95 ecstasy pills, two handgun magazines, .45 pistol rounds, a pill bottle containing a plastic baggy with less than a gram of fentanyl, multiple Illinois ID cards showing Darrel’s picture with several fake names/aliases, and a .45 caliber handgun.
Shawn Brown has an April 2018 conviction for aiding and abetting a first-degree controlled substance crime.
It is unclear whether the men are related.