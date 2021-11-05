An Austin man was sentenced to one year of probation in September after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle while drunk in Blooming Prairie only two weeks prior.
Ryan Christopher Collins, 32, was sentenced in Steele County District Court Sept. 17 to probation after he pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor DWI. Per the plea agreement, a second DWI count and one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle were dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Steele County Sheriff's deputies located Collins on the 16000 block of 14th Avenue SE next to a vehicle with the front passenger tire flat and on fire.
Collins was arrested after failing three field sobriety tests and refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test. At the county jail, Collins agreed to provide a breath test sample, which showed a blood alcohol level of 0.15 — almost twice the legal limit.
Further investigation revealed the vehicle Collins was driving had been reported stolen earlier that day from Albert Lea.