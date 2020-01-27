OWATONNA — An Owatonna man was stabbed at Walmart on Saturday morning, according to the Owatonna Police Department.
At approximately 9:58 a.m., the police responded to a report at the Owatonna Walmart of a man being stabbed. The 37-year-old victim was transported to the Owatonna Hospital by the Mayo Ambulance and then transferred to another facility for treatment. At this time, the extent of his injury is unknown, though the police state they believe it to be non-life threatening.
According to a press release, the suspect in this incident was identified as a 20-year-old male from Owatonna. He was taken into custody without incident.
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol also assisted at the scene.
The investigation of this incident is still active and pending at this time. More details will be shared as they become available.