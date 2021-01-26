A Shakopee woman whose drunken driving seriously injured a companion who was dragged alongside her vehicle has been sentenced 180 days in jail, which will be served in 60-day increments over the next three years.
Celes Francine Erickson, 24, pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to one felony count of criminal vehicular operations that resulted in substantial bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol. On Monday, Judge Joseph Bueltel sentenced Erickson to the staggered sentencing, as well as five-years of probation. Erickson’s jail time will be served at the Steele County Detention Center, but can also be served in another county at no expense to Steele County.
The charge stemmed from an Aug. 6 incident when a friend of Erickson was trying to prevent her from driving home to Shakopee drunk after leaving a bar in Owatonna. When the victim tried to turn the car off from outside the vehicle, Erickson took off and dragged the person alongside the vehicle.
The victim was airlifted from the Owatonna Hospital by Mayo One Helicopter to Rochester.
When Erickson was arrested a few hours later, a Preliminary Breath Test registered Erickson’s deep lung alcohol concentration at .122, over the legal .08 limit.
A misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation under the influence of alcohol was dismissed per the plea agreement.
As a part of Erickson’s sentencing, her second and third 60-day increment of jail time will be served as work release. Those sentences are also to be followed with 30 days of electronic home monitoring.
As a part of her probation, Erickson may not use alcohol or mood-altering chemicals without a prescription, may not enter bars or liquor stores, and must attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Impact Panel.