When one door closes another opens, and for Owatonna’s downtown this rings true as a business moves in to fill a space left vacant earlier this year.
Pets and Fish, a longtime pet store that has been located on South Cedar near Godfather’s Pizza for the last 15 years, has relocated and opened up shop in the former Party Plus Crafts store downtown. The party shop closed up permanently in June following the retirement of owner Luann Anderson. The store had been a staple in Owatonna’s downtown district since 1997.
"That is a key location and was a retail business that had been there for such a long time. ... When it closed it was definitely noticeable and in a space you don't want to see empty for very long," said Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. "The nice thing with a pet store business, though, is they tend to be destination-type stores. It will draw people to our downtown, so that's a real added bonus."
Though it is never easy to see a business leave a downtown, for Jeremy Amundson it was the sign he needed to tell him it was time to take the leap to upgrade to downtown real estate.
“There are so many good things about downtown,” said Amundson, who has owned Pets and Fish for the past seven years. “A lot has been going on down here for a while, and I know they get a lot of foot traffic on weekends and people coming from out of town, so that’s a real benefit.”
Though the downtown building is slightly smaller than his previous location, Amundson said it seems to be a perfect fit thus far. The smaller space allows him to stay more organized, and its air exchange system will keep the building smelling clean. Despite the smaller space, Amundson said he still plans to offer his full line of supplies and services, as well as carry fish, birds, reptiles and small pets.
LIFETIME PASSION
Throughout his life, Amundson had an affinity for all animals. Growing up, he said his pets were whatever he could catch outside, refusing to discriminate against any creature. Coming from a large family, Amundson said he remembers making it clear at a young age that he wanted a career with animals.
“It was at Christmas or some other family gathering that someone made the comment about starting a big family business and everyone said we should do a restaurant,” Amundson said. “Except me, I said a pet store.”
As he grew up, Amundson said he developed a deeper passion and appreciation for fish, leading him to shopping frequently at the Pets and Fish store. Still holding on to his childhood dream of working with animals, Amundson struck up a conversation with the former owner of the store one day to figure out what it takes to run a pet shop.
“She told me it was for sale,” Amundson laughed. “So I took a chance to do something more with something that always brought enjoyment to my life – pets. It’s been a win-win and I’ve really liked it.”
Though COVID-19 brought a slew of obstacles for small business owners, Amundson said he was one of the lucky ones who was able to flourish during the pandemic.
“Pet stores are always slow in the spring and summer, but with the pandemic people were stuck at home,” Amundson said. “They found themselves wanting someone to talk to, they needed new friends. I’m glad I was able to help them with that.”