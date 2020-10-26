Director Steven Lewis Simpson said he hopes his film “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” will get people to listen with their hearts.
The film is about understanding each other better from a generational and cultural standpoint, he said.
“We live in an age where people aren’t terribly enthusiastic about listening to people with a different perspective and it’s almost like the antithesis of the communication of social media in a sense,” he said.
The film adaptation of the award-winning novel “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” by Minnesota author Kent Nerburn will be shown in theaters across Minnesota, including in Owatonna and Dundas, beginning Friday, Oct. 30.
The 2016 drama follows Nerburn, a white writer, as he visits a reservation in the high plains of the Dakotas after receiving a mysterious call requesting him to meet with 95-year-old Lakota elder Dan. Upon arrival, Nerburn is quizzed by both Dan and his sidekick, Grover, on his motives. Dan then entrusts Nerburn with a box of notes filled with insights on American culture and Native perspective, asking him to turn the notes into a book. The group ends up taking a road trip together, learning from each other on the way and sharing their story.
“It’s a story well told with strong characters that will make you laugh, make you cry and then at the end of it, you really felt like you’d been on a journey,” Simpson said.
The film features actors Dave Bald Eagle as Dan, Christopher Sweeney as Nerburn and Richard Ray Whitman as Grover.
“It’s been pretty crazy really,” Simpson said.
The vast majority of independent films don’t make it inside the cinema, Simpson said, adding that “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” has outperformed Hollywood blockbusters in some locations. The film has been shown in over 200 theatres across the country, or around 15% of the U.S. market. Its opening week at the Landmark Lagoon Cinema in Minneapolis had more admissions during opening week than the film with the top screen average in the U.S., according to the film’s announcement.
“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” was released in theaters across Minnesota, South Dakota and Washington, all places that had ties to the novel and places where Simpson knew it would be popular. Part of the film’s success can be attributed to the community’s familiarity with the region and with the original novel, which was written in Bemidji, Minn.
“Its great success demonstrates how much people in the region thirst to see their area on screen, whereas Hollywood typically ignores this part of the U.S., both on-screen and in their distribution choices,” the announcement reads.
It was particularly well received in Bemidji with 1,600 admissions in a town with a population of only 15,000, Simpson points out.
“And then it sort of snowballed from there,” Simpson said.
Soon other cinemas in the region were also offering the film. Now the film will be show in 47 theaters across Minnesota, which Simpson said is something he didn’t think was even possible.
The film is adapted from Nerburn’s novel by the same name, which was published in 1994 and won the Minnesota Book Award in 1996. New World Library, the book’s publisher, estimates the worldwide sales at around half a million copies.
The author, who grew up in the Twin Cities area and lived in Bemidji for many years, approached Simpson with the project idea because he felt Simpson could accurately portray life on the reservation. At that point, Simpson had already shot a few features on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
“The most important thing, though, is Dave Bald Eagle, who’s our star, really put the spirit on screen and it’s the most remarkable thing,” Simpson said.
Some of the most powerful scenes Simpson has ever filmed were scenes in which Bald Eagle acted, in particular the climatic shot at Wounded Knee, the site of the 1890 massacre where U.S. troops killed over a hundred men, women and children. The script was thrown out and Bald Eagle spoke from his heart, as his family had a closer connection to the massacre then the character he was playing.
“So when he’s talking about family in the film, it’s his family” Simpson said.
For the audience the scene transcends fiction and becomes very real, as if you’re standing there with the characters witnessing this man’s life, Simpson said.
Bald Eagle starred in several other movies in the 1940s and ‘50s, including “River of No Return” with Marilyn Monroe. Beyond acting he worked as a stuntman, musician, rodeo cowboy, race car driver and served in World War II. Bald Eagle died in July 2016 at the age of 97.
Although the cinema experience may be different now during the pandemic, Simpson always looks forward to the audience engagement with the characters’ interplay and emotions as well as the connection they make to the characters.
“If someone walks away from this film and they’ve not fallen in love with Dave Bald Eagle, I’m not interested in them,” Simpson said. “I literally think it’s one of the most unforgettable characters ever to see on screen as he was in life.”