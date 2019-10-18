OWATONNA — “Gold? Yellow?” asks artist Gail Gates, trying to pin down the exact hue of a sunset. “Nah, too common.”
She eventually lands on turmeric, the color of a rusted yellow spice, and titles her photo “Turmeric Sunset.” Gates makes her decision in a written statement for the piece, bringing viewers in for a glimpse of her process, which includes altering photos via smart phone apps before printing them on everything from canvas to fabric.
Her work, on view through Oct. 27 at the Owatonna Arts Center, draws its material from the natural world and is often captured on walks through Minnesota State Parks or farmers’ fields.
Without leaving the confines of what creative director Silvan Durben calls the city’s “living room,” visitors can explore the entire state — and the human psyche — with Gates, who takes them along on her journeys through each photo’s accompanying didactic.
These written explanations, mounted next to every piece, include everything from details about the place itself to Gates’ personal — and sometimes intimate — reflections on life. Next to a photo entitled "Gooseberry Falls, MN," made into a melting tangle of brush strokes by Gates’ alteration, the artist recalls falling over a tree root.
“In the not too far distance, Gooseberry Falls, a Minnesota destination favorite, was flowing with spring urgency,” she writes. “What a fine day to take a ‘trip’!”
Across the gallery, the artist uses another photo — a muted, monochromatic depiction of leafless trees — as a platform to talk about loneliness.
“We all experience times that test our strength, our beliefs, and our endurance,” reads the didactic for the piece, entitled "When the Soul Feels Alone." Tying it back to nature, Gates concludes, “And then, as if in answer, the sky turns shades of gold. We gasp and maybe cry a little.”
In her artist statement, she says she sees altering the photos as a way to enhance the feeling of each piece. “Taking a familiar image and coaxing an emotion to emerge is the fun, and the goal, of all I do,” she writes.
Because her subject matter ranges in scale from a waterfall to a single flower, the artist invites contemplation of all things great and small through her work, heightening the experience by including some of the more philosophical reflections that she has drawn from each space.
In “When the Soul Feels Alone,” the large scale photo brings people in. The tiny piece of paper mounted next to it pulls them deeper, into the artist’s head in an unexpected way, presenting a small secret that is public but almost unnoticeable.
This piece is in turn different from its nearby neighbor, which is a depiction of lily pads where the “paint” looks like it’s laid on so thick it might crack. “Pond-ering” employs vibrant, contrasting blocks of color where the former used only dusty oranges.
Gates is able to contain these multitudes of style in one room, thanks to the photo-altering apps that she uses.
“Artists for centuries have always been exploring new materials and new ways of doing,” explains Durben, who says he is excited by Gates’ use of modern materials and technologies. With this exhibition, visitors are able to compare, contrast and comment on a myriad of mark-making styles and “painting” methods all within the space of two rooms.
Next to “Pond-ering,” Gates accompanies the vibrant piece with a more carefree didactic. “The calm of the pond is punctuated by the glow of a lily, a sparkling flit of a dragonfly … I ponder if life would/could/should be this harmonious," she writes.
Durben hopes that diving into these musings, and the show’s natural subject matter, will be a welcome respite from viewers’ busy schedules.
“Oftentimes, we’re so busy that we don’t really take time to enjoy the world around us, especially the natural world,” he says. “To take that walk near the river or in the woods, and not only smell the air but see the light as it falls on the leaves and trees and observe the wildlife, even if it’s as simple as a butterfly. It’s a very healthy way for us to relax and re-energize our human spirit."
Owatonna residents will have one more week to see Gates' exhibition, which is on view through Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Owatonna Arts Center, located at 435 Garden View Lane. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.