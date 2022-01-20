...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
A Waseca man was sentenced to more than five years in prison after he found guilty of illegally possessing a firearm in 2020.
Dak Luk Ret, 26, was sentenced Dec. 20 in Steele County District Court to 61 months in prison, with credit for 243 days already served. Judge Karen Duncan found Ret guilty Oct. 26 of possessing a firearm while prohibited for having been convicted or adjudicated delinquent of a crime of violence, of which he was first charged with in November 2020. In April, a coinciding fifth-degree drug possession charge, also a felony, was dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police located Ret sleeping in a van while responding to a nearby call in November 2020. A search of the vehicle revealed a pistol and a fully loaded 12 round 9mm magazine near where Ret had been sleeping. A check of the firearm’s serial number alerted the officer the pistol had been reported stolen out of Owatonna.
Ret was previously convicted for felony possession of a firearm in Steele County in 2019 and 2012. He was also convicted in 2012 as an extended jurisdiction juvenile for committing second degree aggravated robbery in Steele County.
Ret is currently incarcerated at the state prison in Moose Lake, wth an anticipated release date of September 2024.