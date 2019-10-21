BLOOMING PRAIRIE -- Results from the Minnesota Student Survey were released late last week; data from the Blooming Prairie Public Schools shows younger students reporting slightly less interest in class, and more older students saying they plan to attend a four-year college. Use of electronic cigarettes is prevalent among older teenagers -- mirroring statewide statistics – with students tending to think their peers smoke more often than they do.
The survey was administered by the Minnesota Department of Education last spring to fifth-, eighth-, ninth- and 11th-graders in the district. Participation was completely voluntary; schools, students, staff and parents could all opt out. Just over 180 students chose to take the survey this year, an increase from 156 the last time it was administered in 2016, with the majority of each grade responding.
Some of the most pronounced changes from three years ago were the responses from younger students to questions like “how often do you care about doing well in school” and how often do you “feel in control of [your] life and future.” Whereas 73% of fifth-graders said they cared about doing well in school “all of the time” in 2016, only half said the same this year.
However, no elementary school-aged respondents said they never cared about doing well, with the difference being that more said they only cared some of the time. There was an even wider gap in eighth-grade responses; three quarters said they always cared about doing well in school in 2016, whereas only a third gave the same response in 2019.
Superintendent Chris Staloch noted that slight fluctuations in enrollment, as well as the small size of the Blooming Prairie district, means that a few more negative responses can shift the whole statistic.
“If more people were saying none of the time, we would definitely want to look at that data and figure out how we could support that,” said Staloch. He pointed out that overall 83% of fifth-graders were still saying they cared about school all or most of the time, which he called a positive result.
This slight drop in younger students’ feelings about school was also mirrored statewide, with the number of fifth-graders across Minnesota who said they always cared about doing well in school falling from 68% to 50%. There was a similar drop across all grade levels statewide, whereas high school students’ responses to this question within the district remained slightly more stable.
Younger students in the district also reported more emotional concerns than in past years, although the number of reported long-term mental health diagnoses has dropped. A quarter of this year’s fifth-grade respondents said they rarely felt that they could shape their life and future, up from 5% in 2016. Sixteen-percent said they rarely found “good ways to deal with things that are hard in my life.”
However, students in the district this year were just as likely to say that teachers cared about and listened to them as they were in 2016, and responses to this category across the board were more positive in the district than they were statewide.
Additionally, there was a growth in the number of ninth- and 11th-graders saying they planned on attending a four-year college, as opposed to getting a job or certificate directly out of high school. Nearly three quarters of high school juniors said they thought they would attend a four-year institution; the number of 11th-graders saying they hope to attend a two-year community or technical college stayed consistent both years at roughly 15%.
“Seventy-six percent is very high for us. Usually it hovers around 50%, but we’ve even had years where it’s lower,” said Mary Worke, a counselor at the high school. She anticipated that the number might drop as the school year continues and last year’s juniors get further into the work of planning for the future. “I would think the four-year number seems a little high and the two-year number seems a little low for how it will end up.”
Staloch noted that the amount of interest in four-year programs may be a result of teens being able to get college credit through the high school, and emphasized the importance of a two-year technical degree, as well. “There are many jobs in the technical field that are great opportunities. We want to be sure our kids are looking into that field, as well.”
One data point that stuck out to Staloch was the number of students who reported using e-cigarettes, although he said it wasn’t surprising given similar state and national data. “I would not say that our numbers are more of a concern that some of the other data that I’m seeing, but any sign that it’s taking place is a concern,” he said.
In Blooming Prairie, 46% of high school juniors reported vaping at least once a month, with the overwhelming majority said that they had gotten vapes from friends or gotten someone to buy a product for them.
Still, only one in 10 juniors said they used e-cigarettes daily, although students perceived this figure to be much higher. Seventy-five percent of 11th-graders said they thought the majority of their peers smoked e-cigarettes on a daily basis.
“I think that most kids think a lot of kids are vaping because it’s a topic that’s at the forefront of everybody’s mind,” said Worke. “You can’t turn on the news without something with vaping being on.”
She added that the number of students who reported vaping daily may be slightly inaccurate, if teens aren’t reporting truthfully. Staloch said the district is having ongoing conversations on how to address vaping at the school.
“When we did our fall sports meeting, our athletic director addressed some of those issues and shared statistics and concerns with students and parents,” he said. Staloch added that e-cigarettes continue to be a topic in the health curriculum, and that staff have been meeting to discuss additional measures, including potentially bringing in a speaker to address the issue.
For complete results of the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, visit www.education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/health/mss.