Owatonna’s mayor and city council members may see a salary increase, but not for another two years.
During the Aug. 17 Owatonna City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance that will increase the salaries paid to elected officials. The ordinance would bump the pay of council members from $700 to $1,000 a month, the pay of the vice president from $800 to $1,100 a month and the pay of the president from $850 to $1,150 a month. It would also increase the mayor’s pay from $900 to $1,200 a month.
The last change to elected officials’ salaries occurred in January 2019.
According to City Administrator Kris Busse, the city’s Charter Commission recommends that the council review salaries every four years.
“The idea is we want to have regular increases in the elected official salaries because prior to that we had a period of 20 years where nothing was changed,” Busse said.
Compared to other cities in the region, the salary increase will put Owatonna at the top. In Faribault, the mayor is paid $900 a month and the council members are at $700 a month. Northfield council members are paid $750 a month until next year, when they will be bumped up to $768 a month. The Northfield mayor is currently paid just under $1,000 a month, but will be bumped up to $1,025 a month on Jan. 1, 2022.
If the second reading of the ordinance is approved at the Sept. 7 meeting, the Owatonna salary increase will not take place until after the next general election in 2022, officially going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
In other council news, the council unanimously approved an increase in Busse’s retirement savings match through payroll deduction. According to Council President Greg Schultz, Busse typically gets an increase of $2,000 a year to her city match, but has not received an increase since 2019.
“As I was working with Kris on this, we realized she never got a bump last year through all the COVID stuff going on,” Schultz said. “She just kind of got frozen in place and I’m not sure that was fair.”
Schultz recommended the council include the increase she would have received in 2020 in this year’s increase, taking her retirement savings match from $6,600 to $10,600 per year. The council approved this increase, as well as an increase in her vehicle allowance from $450 to $500 a month.