Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Minnesota, east central Minnesota, south central Minnesota, southeast Minnesota and west central Minnesota, including the following counties, in central Minnesota, Benton, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns and Wright. In east central Minnesota, Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington. In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Rice, Steele and Waseca. In southeast Minnesota, Goodhue. In west central Minnesota, Pope. * Through Friday morning. * A band of training thunderstorms is beginning to develop just south of I-94. This activity is likely to continue or become more widespread through the evening hours and produce areas of very heavy rain. Localized totals greater than 3 inches are possible, leading to the possibility of flash flooding. * Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying areas is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&