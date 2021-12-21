It has been nearly a year since Mary Schroepfer lost her battle with cancer.
Since then, several teachers have rallied together to construct an elaborate outdoor classroom at Lincoln Elementary, not only for the kids to have a space to learn outside, but also in memory of Schroepfer, who was a much-loved teacher at the school.
Three other elementary schools in the district have some version of an outdoor classroom. According to Dr. Tom Meagher, about a year and a half ago, a few teachers from Lincoln approached him needing his help to design a vegetable garden for the students because they had received a grant for eight plots, or one for each grade level.
Meagher, who is the STEAM coordinator for Owatonna Public Schools, noticed some areas around the building that could use some landscaping aside from the designated vegetable garden. Having once aspired to have a career as an architect, he was able to easily come up with a design for the outdoor space.
“After Mary lost her battle with cancer, some other teachers and I got together and said we have to design this outdoor classroom,” Meagher recalled. “We decided that we were going to do it in Mary’s name.”
Through various grants through the The Perpich Center for Arts Education, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, District 761 Foundation, and others, outdoor education spaces have been built at Washington Elementary, McKinley Elementary and the Owatonna Middle School. Now, Lincoln is next on the list.
The project has run into a few roadblocks since the idea first came about. The two major issues the team has come up against have been the COVID-19 pandemic and rising lumber prices. The team initially began their budget planning process before the height of the pandemic and rising costs of supplies and shortages.
The design for the shelter is relatively simple, but after costs nearly tripled, they had to take a step back to re-think a little and wait to see if prices would come down. Meagher said they’re open to additional funding opportunities to fast track the process.
“Supplies and time are what is holding us back at this point,” Meagher said. “We plan to have the kids help and be involved in as much of the construction as possible. We’ve made some purchases and hope to get plants and trees in the ground this spring.”
He also said that two local Boy Scout troops are looking to get their hands dirty to help in the construction of trails through the existing trees.
“When they were constructing the gym for Lincoln, they had to make a construction road, so there’s a break in the trees and I wondered why we have two blocks of oak trees and mown grass,” Meagher said. “As an educator, I thought what would be better than to have a natural forest right there.”
Prior to building this space for students, Lincoln students would take a bus down to Kaplan’s Woods to learn about and engage with nature. While Meagher admits Kaplan’s Woods are great for kids to experience, 30 minutes are lost due to traveling back and forth. Having this classroom space right out the back door is beneficial for the students, not only because they don’t have to travel by bus, but also because they will be able to get involved in the planting, constructing and maintenance of the plants and gardens within walking distance.
“There has been plenty of research and understanding that learning in natural environments is one of the most important things we can provide for our students,” Meagher said. “Learning doesn’t have to be restricted to a building made of brick and mortar. These outdoor classrooms are great in many ways, but really we’re trying to preserve our heritage one acre at a time.”