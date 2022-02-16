Inflation fears and concerns was a point of topic Tuesday night as department heads with the city of Owatonna begin to plan and prepare for upcoming capital improvement projects.
A major project coming this year that Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma said is crucial for the city will be constructing a replacement design for the River Springs Water Park mechanical project.
"This is a project that hopefully is staying ahead of the eight-ball on operations out at River Springs," Tuma said, stating it will replace parts for the filtration system, circulation pumps and other important components at the park. "The goal is, it's hard to get parts and hard to get supplies, so we're trying to get ahead of it by doing some early planning."
Tuma said the project itself isn't slated to take place until the fall, but recommended the City Council hire Aquatic Design Solutions as the engineering firm to draw up the designs and proposal for the mechanical project. The engineering professional services has a price tag of $23,000, which Tuma said was incorporated in the 2022 budget for parks and rec.
According to Tuma, the water park sees an average of 30,000 visitors annually during its operating season. She said the project itself is a two-phase project, and would not take away from either the 2022 or 2023 seasons. Typically, the water park is open for roughly 90 days each summer.
"It is seen as part of the value of living here in Owatonna and is part of the quality of life," Tuma said.
The water park saw a record year in 2021, with a total of 35,021 visitors during the three-month season. The season saw 25 days above 90-degrees, and the park hosted a variety of fun events, including a family movie night in August, a cardboard boat regatta in July, “tiny tot” time throughout the season and the “Twilight Tuesday” admission special every Tuesday.
The filtration system and water pumps are aging, Tuma said, and there is other technology that is out of date. While the system works, Tuma said they are limited because of parts no longer being available in the aging system.
The project will ultimately replace five pumps — including one main pump for the slide and zero-depth entry and two on the lazy river — as well as a flow meter and screening baskets, which Tuma said the company that provided the current screening baskets is no longer in business.
"The filtration system is really probably our biggest problem right now — it does work, but it's the original filtration system to the park," Tuma said, stating they are looking to get updated technology that will make the system run more efficiently. "It's such a basic system and it works, but we just can't get parts anymore."
Because the parts aren't being made anymore, Tuma said there is some salvage value of the current system because of other pools and water parks using the same system and in need of the parts.
Council members unanimously approved hiring the engineering firm to draw up the plans. Councilor Dave Burbank said he feels it would "behoove" the city to earmark dollars each year for continuing maintenance at the water park, as it is considered a top amenity in the city. Tuma agreed, and said she feels they have a good CIP plan in place to get the water park up to date and keep it running smoothly.
Councilor Kevin Raney expressed concern about inflation, wondering if they have enough money earmarked for the project. According to Tuma, there is roughly $500,000 set aside for the two-phase project. Tuma said she is hopeful they will not have to come back and ask for more money, but the department strategically earmarked this amount and are working as far ahead as they can to avoid inflated prices for parts and labor.
"I'm glad to see we're doing this now, because it feels we've been down this road before," said Councilor Greg Schultz. "It seems [the water park] was open two years and we were buying new pumps because the old ones were out of service and we couldn't get parts for them."