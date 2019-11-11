BLOOMING PRAIRIE — For the first time this year, the Blooming Prairie Youth Club will be hosting a holiday extravaganza Dec. 14, in an attempt to raise money while featuring local businesses and fostering community connections.
After putting the word out earlier this month, the nonprofit — which provides afternoon programming for school-aged children — has already had five vendors sign up. While the group is looking for 10 businesses in total, program coordinator Alicia Ptacek said that — depending on the size of each business’ set-up — they could also be open to more.
“We’re hoping it’s a small shopping event to support the kids,” she explained. “We’re going to have someone dressed up as Santa for the kids to take a picture with and we’ll have hot chocolate and some Christmas goodies, as well.”
While there are no requirements for participants, Ptacek said they are hoping to keep it as local as possible. She added that the main idea behind the event was to try and foster connections between club families while supporting local retailers.
“We wanted to try a new event to bring families together that could still support us while helping the community out, too,” she explained.
Because this is the group’s first year putting on the holiday extravaganza, Ptacek said they are leaving donations up to vendors. Apart from asking for a $15 contribution from businesses wanting to join the bazaar, the percentage of proceeds that a retailer gives on top of that is completely up to them.
In addition to providing after-school homework help, games and other programming for students from Kindergarten through high school, the club also hosts field trips and full-day activities over school breaks. Formerly operating under the Boys & Girls Club umbrella, the organization changed its name when it became an independent entity in recent years.
Ptacek said the title has really been the only thing that’s changed and that the club is looking forward to continuing its partnerships with businesses and the greater community through its new holiday bazaar, as well as other annual events.
Local retailers or independent vendors wanting to get involved in the first-annual extravaganza can contact the Blooming Prairie Youth Club at bpyouthclubinfo@gmail.com or 507-583-6699. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the club’s home base, located at 401 Fourth St. SE in Blooming Prairie.