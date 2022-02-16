With a trial period soon coming to an end, Minnesotans could soon be once again needing to pony up for an $8 fee if they want to look at and download records from the state’s new online court record system.
The new Minnesota Court Records Online system is designed to make it much easier for the public to access court records. Featuring a modern interface and increased usability, MRCO has been rolled out in three phases, beginning last year.
Initially, users needed a case number to find documents relevant to a case. Now, they can search for documents using party and attorney names. Other advanced search features are available, including access to Registers of Actions and calendar and judgment searches.
During the rollout, access to the previous, more limited online court records system, MPA Remote, has remained in place. In addition, the public is still welcome to access court records at their local court administrative office or the State Law Library in St. Paul.
Kyle Christopherson, a Communication Specialist with the Minnesota Judicial Branch’s Court Information Office, said that traffic on the new website has been robust, even as the process of completion has been ongoing, with the final phase still in development.
According to Christopherson, around 10,000 documents have been downloaded from the site, dramatically reducing the amount of requests for information that he and other staffers with the Minnesota Judicial Branch have had to process.
When the interface is fully complete, state law stipulates that the court will need to start charging the $8 per document fee, which is in line with the fee local court administrative offices and the State Law Library have long charged for paper printouts of documents.
Nicollet County Court Administrator Carol Weikle said that she’s heard from the county’s justice partners that the new system has made it easier to access needed documents. She doesn’t believe that the fee, which has long been in place for paper printouts of court records, has proven a significant barrier to access.
Weikle pointed out that, if the cost is an issue, users can file a petition to get the fee waived. In addition, viewing court documents on official court display terminals has always been and will remain free.
However, a bipartisan group of Minnesota legislators have objected to charging the fee for online downloads. In a hearing of the Minnesota House Judiciary Civil Law and Finance Committee, several legislators said they believe the fee doesn’t make much sense.
“I get charging for the in-person fee when staff time is used and copying fees are used,” said Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove. “But the online access should be free, especially when the money is going to the general fund, instead of going to the courts.”
Robbins has introduced a bill, HF3041, to prevent state courts from charging the fee on online downloads. Under the bill, local court administrative offices and the State Law Library would still be able to charge for paper printouts.
Robbins’s bill has garnered a bipartisan list of co-sponsors, including local Reps. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, and Brian Daniels, R-Faribault. Pfarr, the only local legislator on the House Judiciary Civil Law and Finance Committee, said he opposes the fee on principle.
“If it’s as simple as going online, there shouldn’t be a charge for finding that information,” he said.