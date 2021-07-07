Crews with Mohs Construction spend the noon hour Wednesday demolishing the building that housed Flooring Frenzy and More for 23 years.
The demolition is part of the construction project that will bring a 106-unit Marriott Courtyard Hotel to the 200 block of Cedar Avenue in downtown Owatonna. Groundbreaking for the hotel project and a 43-unit market rate apartment complex on the 100 block of East Pearl Street took place June 3. The two projects will be constructed in tandem by developer Mac Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Real Estate Group.
Though the Flooring Frenzy building and the former Bishman Insurance building have to be demolished for the project - along with a triplex on Pearl Street - Hamilton has made it known that the building containing the former Old Town Bagels and the former Jerry's supper club will remain standing. That building will be fully renovated and be incorporated into the hotel design, giving the bagel shop a larger footprint to operate out of and bringing in a new restaurant to occupy the supper club space.
Hamilton said he plans on having the hotel open and welcoming guests by June 2022.
Also in tandem with Hamilton's projects is the city's streetscape project, which will reconstruct the 100-300 blocks of Cedar Avenue. The construction on the 300 block began in June.
Following the purchase of the building, the owners of Flooring Frenzy decided to close the business for good rather than relocate.