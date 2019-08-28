OWATONNA — There was a dark cloud looming around the courtroom on the third floor of the Steele County Courthouse on Wednesday during the weekly drug court session as a couple program participants were officially terminated from the program.
“It’s hard when people exit the program because they likely end up adding to their incarceration time,” said Nicole Grams, the coordinator for the Steele Waseca Drug Court. “But there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
The light that Grams was affectionately referring to were the two smiling faces in the courtroom of the newest graduates of the program. Marcia Willcox and Dennis “Denny” Wimer are the program’s 45th and 46th graduates.
Willcox first entered the program in December 2017 with a felony controlled substance charge. Though there wasn’t a mandatory prison sentence that came with that charge, Wllcox was given the opportunity to participate in drug court — a voluntary program that allows eligible defendants a chance to reduce their prison or jail sentences in exchange for completing substance abuse treatment and other conditions. The program uses a team approach to deliver evidence-based practices including rigorous treatment, intensive supervision, random and frequent drug and alcohol testing, frequent court appearances, licensed mental-health service providers, and educational programming to participants.
After 21 months in the program and an excess of 256 urinalysis tests, Willcox graduated from the program 601 days sober.
“We went through a few programs with Marcia, but when she decided she was ready then she was ready,” Grams explained as she joked with Willcox from across the room. “She became fully engaged”
Grams added that Willcox became an expert in her own right when it came to recovery and that the drug court program asked her on several occasions to mentor other women in the program. She congratulated Wllcox for her employment by a treatment program and encouraged her to continue giving back and influence people who are going through a journey similar to her own.
“I have never been more proud of her,” said Willcox’s daughter, Lilly. “She is my best friend and my hero. She has shown me that no matter what happens, you can get through it.”
“Just because this program isn’t easy doesn’t mean that it has to be hard,” Willcox said after she officially graduated. “The sooner I got out of my own way and stopped trying to call the shots, the easier it got.”
“I couldn’t have done this without the program,” she continued. “I won’t say that it gave me my sobriety, but it gave me an opportunity to go out and find it.”
Wimer first entered the program in October 2017 with a felony DWI charge that would have carried a 24-month prison sentence had he not enrolled in drug court. During his 23-month stint in the program, Wimer took a minimum of 270 urinalysis tests, graduating with 571 days of sobriety.
As a Vietnam veteran, Grams said that Wimer was able to “trump” any newcomer to drug court who would complain about their aches and pains with the program.
“He would simply put that if he can get through it, they can get through it,” Grams laughed.
Several people at the ceremony encouraged Wimer to use his passion for veterans to mentor those about to begin the Veterans Treatment Court program in Steele and Fillmore counties. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for this new program will take place on National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday, Sept. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at the Steele County Courthouse and 1:30 p.m. at the Fillmore County Courthouse.
“I recognize that you gave a lot with your service and that it took a lot,” County Attorney Dan McIntosh said as he addressed and congratulated Wimer. “Our Vets Court is looking for mentors, and you’ve been around every block that those veterans are standing on now.”
“We know that this has had an incredible impact on your health and we are just excited to see what you can give back to the veteran community,” Grams said to Wimer.
“This program allowed me to regenerate my life,” Wimer said after he received his letter from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a graduate plaque, and ceremonial coin. “I am looking forward to better times.”
Since the inception of the Steele Waseca Drug Court, there have been 177 participants. Currently, 49 people are enrolled in the program with a combined total of 12,302 days sober — equivalent to 33 years.